Trump Just Hit a Pathetic New Low

Across the board, voters disapprove of everything Trump is doing by majorities approaching 60 percent, according to the poll. About 59 percent of them disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, and 56 percent disapprove of how he’s handling immigration. 64 percent don’t approve of what he’s doing with the economy.

Trump is losing more independent voters by the day. In January, an earlier Times and Siena poll recorded 62 percent of independents who didn’t approve of his job performance, but this latest poll shows an increase to 69 percent. These voters will be critical in the coming midterm elections, threatening the Republican Party’s control of Congress.

The president and his party know this, but instead of changing course, they are seeking to aggressively gerrymander their districts ahead of November, giving them several new opportunities in Republican-led states and disenfranchising Black voters across the South. According to the poll, Democrats have a 10 percent advantage with all registered voters, and an 18 percent advantage with independents. Can that and Trump’s unpopularity still give the party control of Congress?