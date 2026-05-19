Missing Republican Rep. Sending Out “Creepy and Weird” Newsletters

“I thought the market would go down 25 percent, and I was OK with that to get rid of a nuclear potential holocaust. Would have been a nuclear holocaust. So, going down 25 percent’s OK when you get rid of a nuclear holocaust, so, uh, most people agree with me,” Trump said.

Trump: "I thought the market would go down 25%, and I was okay with that to get rid of a nuclear potential holocaust. Going down 25% is okay if you get rid of a nuclear holocaust. Most people agree with me." pic.twitter.com/A4AYX9b6Kf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Trump went on to brag about how the war is being received by the American people, telling reporters, “Politically, I’m doing good.

“Everyone tells me [the war] is unpopular, but I think it’s very popular. When they hear that it’s having to do with nuclear weapons, weapons that could take out Los Angeles, could take out major cities, very quick, when they hear that—I tell you what, when we explain it to people, I don’t really have enough time to explain to people. I’m too busy getting it done,” Trump said. “I think it’s frankly very popular, but whether it’s popular or not popular, I have to do it, because I’m not going to let the world be blown up on my watch. Not gonna happen.”