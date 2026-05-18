Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Comes With Huge Disclaimer

“President Trump is busting his butt. Does he want the Strait of Hormuz closed? No. But does he want us killed by a nuclear weapon? Absolutely not. So he’s doing the right thing by making sure we all don’t get killed by a nuclear weapon,” Scott said. “Ultimately what I think has to happen here—Trump is gonna have to go in and bomb the living daylights out of Iran to hopefully finally get a regime that wants to work with them and stop this ‘death to America,’ ‘death to everybody in the Middle East’ attitude.”

Rick Scott: "President Trump is busting his butt. Does he want us killed by a nuclear weapon? Absolutely not. So he's doing the right thing by making sure we all don't get killed by a nuclear weapon. I think what has to happen is Trump is gonna have to go in and bomb the living… pic.twitter.com/Ctegsx8jKm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Scott is acting as if Iran has hundreds of warheads pointed directly at the United States and Israel. It has never been proven that Iran has built any nuclear warheads, and Israel and the United States have each bombed nuclear energy plants in the region multiple times during this war, claiming to have destroyed them completely. (Meanwhile, the U.S. has a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons, while Israel has a sizable secret arsenal.) To assert that Iran is on the brink of dropping a nuke on the U.S. is an absurd statement only meant to drive up support for this massively unpopular war.