Jeff Bezos Claims Trump’s Brand of Genius Deserves Some Credit
The Amazon founder is somehow hitting a new low in sucking up to Trump.
Jeff Bezos is still sucking up to President Trump, even as his approval rating is at an all-time low.
In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Wednesday morning, the billionaire Amazon founder was asked about what he thought of President Trump’s second term amid tariffs and the war in Iran, and the tech CEO went out of his way to praise the president.
“I think he is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term,” Bezos said. “Trump has lots of good ideas and been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due.”
“I’m on the side of America, and that’s where business leaders should be,” Bezos continued.
Earlier in the interview, Bezos was asked point-blank whether he is trying to placate Trump, citing the Melania documentary Amazon Prime made about the first lady.
“The Melania thing is a falsehood that will not die,” Bezos said, denying that he personally had anything to do with producing the movie or that a deal was reached at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. But, he still defended the documentary as a “good business decision.”
“It did very well in theaters, it’s done very well on streaming, people are very curious about Melania, so even though I had nothing to do with it, you know, it appears that the Amazon team made a very wise business decision,” Bezos said.
Amazon spent $40 million to acquire Melania and spent $35 million to market the film, and only ended up making about $16.7 million from its worldwide theatrical release. Based on those figures, it can hardly be considered a good business decision, unless the goal was to curry favor with the White House.
Bezos is ignoring Trump’s negative effect on the economy, from his arbitrary tariffs to the impact of the Iran war, because he wants to benefit from being on Trump’s good side. Americans are struggling as a result, and they’ve lost confidence in the president. But not Bezos, who has gone for broke in currying favor with Trump. He’s shifted the newspaper that he owns, The Washington Post, further towards the right, losing thousands of subscribers, and has decimated the publication’s staff with layoffs. But none of that matters if it keeps the president from messing with your cash flow.