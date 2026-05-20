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Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Finds Its First Shady Applicant

One of Trump’s former staffers is already attempting to cash in on the “anti-weaponization fund.”

Michael Caputo walks down a hallway
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Michael Caputo in 2018

Donald Trump’s allies are racing to get a piece of his $1.8 billion slush fund.

Michael Caputo served in the Trump administration during his first term as a campaign strategist and spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human Services, where he interfered with CDC findings on Covid. He is now seeking $2.7 million in damages from the government, claiming his life was upended after being investigated as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe in 2016.

“I was the target of the illegal Crossfire Hurricane investigation and our family suffered greatly during that dark era of political weaponization,” Caputo wrote in a letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche obtained by CNN. He claimed he was still under FBI investigation as recently as December 2025.

“They found nothing; we lost everything,” he wrote.

Caputo resided in Russia in the 1990s while an employee of the U.S. government. The Mueller report determined he had helped arrange a meeting between Roger Stone—Trump’s campaign manager and close associate—and a Russian agent, for the purpose of sharing information about Hillary Clinton.

But who cares what FBI investigations say when your buddy is president? Now Caputo can get a huge chunk of taxpayer money because he thinks he was wronged by people Trump doesn’t like.

Caputo is the first to publicly seek damages after the slush fund was created, but he won’t be the last.

The Department of Justice has not said exactly who can profit off the fund, but hundreds of Trump allies—including January 6 rioters and members of Trump’s own super PAC—could theoretically get a piece of the pie.

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Massie Delivers Trump a Major Warning After His Primary Defeat

The president has turned Thomas Massie into an even bigger enemy.

Representative Thomas Massie speaks at a podium
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Despite losing his primary battle Tuesday night, Representative Thomas Massie came out swinging in his concession speech. 

The Kentucky congressman came out to chants of “Massie, Massie!” from his supporters, and referenced AIPAC’s backing of his Trump-endorsed opponent, Ed Gallrein. 

“I would’ve come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv,” Massie quipped. “I did get the call through though, I have called and conceded the race. We’ve been honorable the whole time, and we’re gonna stay that way.” 

Massie drew the ire of the president after breaking with him on key issues, including aid to Israel, the war in Iran, and perhaps most notable of all, the Epstein files. Trump attacked Massie relentlessly and practically campaigned in his backyard, but the congressman didn’t let up on his stances. Despite his loss,  Massie vowed to press on in his final seven months on the job. 

“By the way, today is the six-month anniversary of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. We’ve taken out two dozen CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, a prime minister, a minister of culture, and that was just six months. I’ve got seven months left in Congress,” Massie said as the crowd began chanting his name. 

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MAGA Voter Demolishes Trump’s Major Iran Claim on Live TV

Donald Trump’s (apparently former) supporter made the explosive comments while calling in to the far-right network Real America’s Voice.

Donald Trump speaks while standing in front of the White House ballroom construction site
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MAGA voters are becoming more and more disillusioned with the president’s performance.

“Matt from Las Vegas” tore into Donald Trump during a call-in segment on Real America’s Voice Tuesday, furious with the White House about how it has handled the Iran war—and the narrative the administration has packaged and sold to its voter base in the interim.

“If we so decimated Iran’s Navy and Air Force, how come we can’t get a ship through the Strait of Hormuz?” asked the caller. “Whose intelligence are they insulting?

“If they don’t have a Navy, how can they stop ships? What are they using to stop ships and redirect ships?” the caller continued. “I’m being lied to by my own government and, I hate to say, Mr. Trump. And I love Donald Trump. But you know, all this—they’re annihalating—they’re full of shit.”

“Iran won this round, as far as I’m concerned,” he added.

The cost of oil and gas has gone through the roof since the war began, a fact that has only been aggravated by Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the region’s trade.

The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.53 per gallon, with large swaths of the U.S. pushing $5 a gallon, according to the AAA’s price tracker. That’s about 50 percent higher than prices were before the war started. In some areas of California, such as Mono County, fuel costs are above $7 per gallon.

The situation has become so dire that Trump’s Cabinet members have stopped speculating as to when prices will actually go back down. Analysts, meanwhile, have projected that gas and oil costs will likely continue to climb—potentially even after the midterms.

The strait has largely remained closed, despite several attempts to reopen the trade point amid rocky peace negotiations.

The war itself—which has so far lasted roughly 12 weeks—is costing the U.S. about $1 billion per day, according to early estimates by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Matt from Las Vegas further claimed that Iran had Trump “by the short hairs” over the economic disruption, and had put the White House in a position in which it had to beg China for help.

“And I kind of think that we’re a paper tiger, just like Russia,” the caller concluded.

The show host, Eric Bolling, pushed back, claiming that Iran’s “mosquito boats” and underwater mining operation were sufficient to keep the area on lockdown.

“We didn’t lose, they got crushed, they’re clearly the losers on this,” Bolling said desperately.

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Greenland Gives Trump Envoy the Literal Middle Finger

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry didn’t get quite the welcome he was expecting.

People raise a Greenlandic flag in Nuuk, Greenland
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People raise a Greenlandic flag in Nuuk, Greenland.

Call it a Nordic hello.

When Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry—who is, for some reason, President Donald Trump’s new special envoy to Greenland—touched down in the capital city of Nuuk on Sunday, he got a frosty reception, including a middle finger from one resident, The New York Times reports.

Landry’s weird ideas of diplomacy probably didn’t help much. The governor went around offering local children MAGA hats—a few politely declined—and telling them that if they visited his Louisiana mansion, he’d give them “all the chocolate chip cookies you can eat.”

In response, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Landry to relax.

“We have our red lines,” he told the Denmark public broadcasting service. “No matter how many chocolate cookies we get, we are not going to change them.”

Landry was asked about the response by reporters. “There’s only one line and it’s red, white, and blue,” he shot back.

This isn’t the first time a Trump official has tried and spectacularly failed to charm the island. Vice President JD Vance toured a Greenland military base with his wife, Usha, for just three hours in 2025. He had reportedly planned a longer visit before being cold-shouldered by locals.

The people of Greenland clearly haven’t taken a liking to the Trump administration, which has repeatedly mocked their status as an autonomous territory with comments about making it the fifty-first state. Trump has an ongoing obsession with acquiring Greenland for supposed military and trade purposes, publicly musing about buying or just straight-up annexing the island.

The Danish military reportedly began preparing for a ground invasion of Greenland in January, shipping blood supplies to the island and cooking up plans to blow up its own runways if attacked.

Trump’s threat of invading the chilly territory has abated as the weather has warmed, but it’s good to see the people of Greenland continue to give his administration the reception they deserve.

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Feds Blame Ebola as They Refuse to Bring Back Wrongly Deported Woman

The Department of Homeland Security sent a woman to a country with Ebola, and is ignoring a court order to bring her back.

ICE agents wear their badges on a chain around their necks
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The Trump administration is fighting a court order to bring back a Colombian immigrant it deported to the Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming it can’t do so because of the country’s Ebola outbreak.

Gothamist reports that the Department of Homeland Security is arguing that Adriana Zapata, 55, can’t come back to the U.S. even though she was deported to the country a month ago.

On Monday, DHS cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order preventing anyone from traveling to the U.S. from areas affected by the outbreak. Zapata’s lawyers say that she was deported to Congo well before the outbreak was announced, and she’s staying in the capital, Kinshasa, which hasn’t had any cases. On Tuesday, her lawyers pointed out in a court filing that Zapata already had medical conditions before being deported to a country that said it couldn’t care for her, and now she is particularly vulnerable in the midst of an Ebola outbreak.

At the time of Zapata’s deportation, Congolese officials said that they couldn’t care for her medical issues, which include “diabetes accompanied by black spots on her foot and back, peeling skin, blackened nails, and other manifestations consistent with severe vascular and metabolic disease.” In the U.S., she would get medical care with help from relatives in New Jersey. A federal judge ruled in 2024 that Zapata could not be returned to the country of her birth, Colombia, because she faced the likelihood of torture from her former intimate partner.

Last Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush, ruled that the U.S. government had to bring Zapata back to the U.S. Zapata had sued the federal government, and described how her ex-partner, who has connections to the Colombian National Police, had physically and sexually abused her, including stabbing her in her genitalia, repeatedly raping her, breaking her teeth, and cutting cross-shaped scars into her chest.

On Friday, lawyers from the Department of Homeland Security responded to Leon’s ruling and claimed that they didn’t know where Zapata was and were working “diligently” to find her in Congo, claiming that Zapata’s attorneys hadn’t told them her location.

The next day, Zapata’s lawyers responded in their own filing, saying that DHS had not even reached out to them, pointing out that Zapata’s address in Congo was mentioned in earlier court filings and was shared with DHS in court the day before. On Monday, DHS lawyers tried another tactic, filing a status report asking for Leon to pause his order because the country’s Ebola outbreak, announced last week by Congolese officials, made it unsafe to bring her back to the U.S.

“The premise of plaintiff’s request for conditions upon her return is for her to receive medical monitoring in the United States,” Zapata’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

DHS claims that the Democratic Republic of Congo had sent documentation saying that it could care for Zapata, prompting skepticism from Zapata’s lawyers on Tuesday. They pointed out that as recently as last Wednesday, Congo hadn’t said it could care for Zapata and that the U.S. government was using its agreement with the country as its justification for deporting her.

Sending a woman with serious medical issues to a country she has no ties to is cruel enough. But refusing to obey a court order to allow her back into the U.S. because of an outbreak that arose after she was deported is an obscene act of callousness, even for this administration. It seems clear that they are grasping at legal straws to keep Zapata from returning, ignoring her own safety.

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Leaked IRS Memo Proves How Blatant Trump’s Slush Fund Theft Really Is

The IRS knew Trump’s lawsuit could be easily thrown out in court. The Department of Justice didn’t listen.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Services’ own lawyers wanted to convince the Justice Department to dismiss Trump’s $10 billion case against them, outlining several massive issues with the lawsuit that could have served as defense against the suit, according to The New York Times. The DOJ instead chose to settle with the president, awarding him a nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a slush fund for his supporters and friends.

The 25-page IRS memorandum was given to top Treasury officials last month but it’s unclear if it ever made it to the DOJ. The memo stated that Trump’s lawsuit was filed two years too late. Federal statute requires that people suing the IRS for unfairly released tax information must do so within two years of the infraction. Trump claimed not to have known about the tax information leak until January 2024, but the memo notes that Alina Habba—one of Trump’s personal lawyers—was present at the trial of IRS leaker Charles Littlejohn in October 2023. Trump did not file a complaint until January 2026, over two years later.

The IRS also raised that it may not even be accountable for Littlejohn’s actions, as he was a contractor with Booz Allen with IRS access, not an IRS employee. Regardless of whether these arguments would have worked, it’s clear that the DOJ—controlled by another one of Trump’s personal lawyers—had no intention of making them.

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Trump Gives Golf Club Manager Major Role in Reflecting-Pool Renovation

David Schutzenhofer does not appear to have any experience in engineering or architecture.

Workers paint the Reflecting Pool
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The general manager of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has his hands in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool’s renovation.

David Schutzenhofer has run Donald Trump’s golf club since 2006, and is effectively consulting on the historic renovation as well as recruiting contractors to the job, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Schutzenhofer has no known training in engineering or architecture, according to the daily.

“Mr. Schutzenhofer is unpaid and is volunteering his time to offer suggestions on this project because he is an American patriot,” Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, told the Times in an email.

Martin specified that Schutzenhofer had provided guidance on the project without becoming a temporary government employee, which, she said, would have required additional ethics training and a pledge to avoid conflicts of interest. She added that Schutzenhofer did not “direct” any federal contracts.

The Interior Department did not elaborate on the specifics of Schutzenhofer’s role with the renovation, which is expected to cost upward of $13.1 million (Trump had initially promised the price tag would hover around $1.8 million).

The White House also dodged questions regarding Schutzenhofer’s involvement. In an email, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the Times: “Thanks to President Trump, the Reflecting Pool will be restored to its proper glory!”

Fixing the Reflecting Pool is a headache that’s plagued pretty much every administration since its construction in 1923.

What makes the Reflecting Pool beautiful is exactly what makes it so difficult to maintain. The pool’s expansive length is possible due to the use of multiple large concrete slabs at its bottom. But those slabs are also prone to serious structural leaks, which requires the White House to replace roughly 16 million gallons of water each year.

But the pool’s shallow depth—which creates its mirrorlike appearance—also detracts from the pool’s health by creating a breeding ground for algal blooms that turn the water green.

The solution, according to Trump, is to paint the bottom of the pool a color that he has described as “American flag blue” ahead of the country’s semiquincentennial anniversary.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, the pricey makeover is unlikely to fix the pool’s fundamental problems.

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Trump Gets DOJ to Ban IRS From Ever Investigating Him Again

The update to Donald Trump’s settlement with the IRS shields him, his family, and their various businesses.

Donald Trump speaks
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One of the first of Donald Trump’s many presidential scandals was in 2016, when he refused to release his tax returns as previous presidents and presidential candidates had done for 40 years.

On Tuesday, Trump’s Department of Justice essentially ensured his taxes would never be properly audited again.

As part of a settlement between the president and the IRS, the DOJ “forever barred and precluded” the IRS from pursuing Trump, his family members, and his companies over any unpaid taxes.

This key addition to the settlement was signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. It was not released as part of the publicly available settlement agreement on Monday. Instead, the details were unceremoniously posted to the DOJ’s website a day later. Readers may recall that Blanche took over after Trump reportedly grew frustrated with Pam Bondi’s ability to secure indictments against his political enemies.

Trump has been investigated by the IRS since he was just a humble casino owner. He even falsely claimed that a tax audit meant he could not release his tax returns during his first term (the IRS commissioner clarified that he totally could if he wanted).

Protection from future audits could save the president tons of money in fines. In 2024, The New York Times found one such audit could cost Trump over $100 million.

The settlement is a result of Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS after an employee leaked his tax returns to the Times and ProPublica between 2018 and 2020. Since the suit was dropped, the IRS has also agreed to create a slush fund worth nearly $1.8 billion to pay January 6 rioters and members of Trump’s own super PAC who are deemed to have been unfairly persecuted by the Biden administration.

Critics had already labeled the fund one of the most blatantly fraudulent creations of Trump’s second term. Now Trump and his allies appear to have swindled the federal government for yet more financial and legal gain.

This story has been updated.

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Republicans Panic About the Senate After Trump’s Texas Endorsement

Republicans are worried they’ll lose the Senate after Trump backed Ken Paxton.

Ken Paxton speaks into a mic
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Ken Paxton

President Trump’s decision to endorse Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race has left many Republicans fuming.

Paxton, Texas’s scandal-plagued attorney general, is in a runoff in the state’s Republican primary against incumbent John Cornyn, who has the support of many of his Senate colleagues. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska reportedly told The Hill that she was “supremely disappointed” by Trump’s endorsement, adding, “I don’t understand it.”

Murkowski also said that Republicans will likely have a tougher time retaining the seat against Democratic nominee James Talarico, who is polling very well.

“Based on the numbers that I’ve seen, yeah,” Murkowski said, regarding the risk that the GOP will lose the Senate. “How does that help strengthen the president’s hand when we lose a state like Texas?”

Senator Susan Collins said that she didn’t understand why Trump endorsed Paxton, calling him an “ethically challenged individual” due to his many scandals, which include defrauding investors in a tech startup and an extramarital affair leading to his wife divorcing him on “biblical grounds.”

“John Cornyn is an outstanding senator and deserved in my judgment the president’s support. Obviously it’s the president’s call but I’m disappointed that he did it,” Collins told The Hill.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who for months tried to lobby Trump to support Cornyn, had a serious expression when reporters asked him Tuesday about the president’s endorsement, only saying, “It’s his decision.” Senator Roger Wicker walked into a lunch meeting with his head bowed and ignored reporters’ questions about the endorsement.

“I’m speechless,” Senator Rob Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju when asked about Trump’s choice, taking a long pause before answering, adding that he “really [had] no comment.”

Unlike his colleagues, Senator Lindsey Graham was optimistic, telling Raju that “you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the pathway for Paxton is there, but it’s more uphill, and it will cost more.”

In Trump’s own words, “Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate.” In contrast, while Trump said Cornyn is a “good man, and I worked well with him,” the incumbent senator “was not supportive of me when times were tough” and “was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself.”

If Trump’s endorsement propels Paxton to win in next week’s runoff, Democrats may have a better shot at winning the race, as Paxton’s scandals give him a lot in common with the president. But Texas is a strong Republican state that voted for Trump three times, so nothing is certain.

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Epstein Survivors Blast Todd Blanche for Lying Under Oath

The acting attorney general appears to be lying under oath to Congress.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
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Eighteen survivors of millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein accused acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of lying under oath on Tuesday during a Senate Appropriations hearing, claiming he met with the survivors and their lawyers when he never did.

“Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has not met with any of us. As survivors, we previously sought a meeting with former Attorney General Bondi and Department of Justice officials, but no meeting occurred,” the survivors said in a statement. “We should not have to be this persistent to engage with DOJ—the department responsible for handling the Epstein files, protecting their privacy, and answering for years of secrecy and failure.

“We have already reported abuse and allegations involving Epstein and associated perpetrators to the FBI and federal authorities many times over the course of years. We should not be asked to relive their trauma again and again because the system failed to act. The burden is not on us to keep making reports. It is on the DOJ to investigate credible allegations against perpetrators and co-conspirators, and to account for the government’s mishandling of these matters,” they continued. “Given Blanche’s comments, we are again asking DOJ to meet directly with survivors and their counsel not to ask survivors to start over, but to hear their concerns, explain how these failures occurred, and provide clear answers about the release, redaction, and withholding of Epstein-related records going forward.”

Blanche claimed to have met with the survivors and their lawyers, during an exchange with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

“I spoke to the representatives of some of the Epstein survivors yesterday. They are extremely frustrated that you keep calling for people to come forward with more evidence, but you have not met with them to hear their stories,” Van Hollen said. “So simple question: If I connect you with these survivors, will you meet with them?”

“Absolutely. And what you just said is false. I have met with them. I’ve met with many of the lawyers for the survivors of victims, as did Attorney General Bondi,” Blanche replied. “So whoever told you that unfortunately gave you bad information. I would encourage them to reach out to the Department of Justice.… We absolutely care for victims and we absolutely wanna hear from them and their lawyers.”

“Well I’ve been told directly,” Van Hollen said. “They have not had a chance, at least this group, to meet with you.”

Now it’s the word of the president’s former personal lawyer against the word of 18 Epstein survivors.

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