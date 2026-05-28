Bari Weiss Sinks Her Claws Deeper Into 60 Minutes With New Shake-Up

“I’m here to lead this show, not preserve it under glass. That means honoring what works and being honest about what doesn’t. I have a notebook full of ideas. Some are about the show itself. Some are about the next generation of correspondents,” Bilton wrote in his introductory letter to staff. “Some are about the strange fact that we produce one extraordinary hour for one night a week in a world that consumes content around the clock. I’m excited to share them.”

Also on Thursday, CBS officially fired Sharyn Alfonsi, who warned a day earlier that the move was due to her protesting Weiss’s pulling of her story on El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison. The network additionally cut ties with 60 Minutes executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and correspondent Cecilia Vega.

“It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom,” Alfonsi told The New York Times on Wednesday of her own contract being terminated. “I think it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize accurate reporting.”