Trump Tells Congress How He Plans to Give Military Largest Budget Ever
President Trump has asked Congress for the largest military budget in modern history.
President Trump is seeking the largest military budget in this country’s modern history for 2027, even as a multitude of domestic issues—from health care to housing, to the general cost of living—continue to persist.
The White House on Friday requested $1.5 trillion from Congress, which would amount to a 40 percent increase from what the Pentagon spent this fiscal year. The budget would come at the expense of the social safety net, with the administration estimating at least $73 billion in cuts across domestic programs. This comes just days after Trump told his supporters at a private lunch that “it’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things.”
The White House’s budget fact sheets state its intention to “cut woke programs” like the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Program, the Community Services Block Grants meant to address poverty, and the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which supports banks and lenders in underserved parts of the country. The Trump administration claims such programs have been “hijacked by radicals” and “advance critical race theory.”
Trump is asking for a trillion-dollar check for death and destruction while actively shutting down programs that help Americans of all backgrounds, all while so many people can’t afford to buy a home, pay off their student loans, or even break a leg.
This story has been updated.