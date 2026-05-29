Trump’s Greenland Obsession Accidentally Strengthens the EU
Donald Trump’s saber-rattling has made other European nations nervous.
Donald Trump’s repeated aggression toward Greenland could soon expand the European Union’s membership.
Denizens of Greenland’s closest neighbor, Iceland, are currently weighing the possibility of joining the continental alliance, The New York Times reported Friday.
“The Greenland crisis definitely hit a nerve,” Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir told the Times in February, in an interview at her office in the nation’s capital.
A national referendum will take place in Iceland by the end of the summer—August 29—as to whether to resume accession negotiations with the EU. Iceland originally applied to join the EU in 2009, but negotiations iced after 2013.
While admittance to the EU isn’t a given, the trade seems clear: Iceland is a wealthy nation with a large manufacturing sector and a lot to offer the bloc. In exchange, the country would receive military and economic stability, as well as peace of mind that it’s safe from U.S. incursion.
Reykjavik announced in a statement that a subsequent referendum will allow Icelandic voters to decide whether to join the EU, if accession negotiations go well.
Meanwhile, the U.S. president’s relentless quest to annex Greenland—a Denmark-controlled territory—has simultaneously put the United States at odds with some of its strongest allies, and in cahoots with Moscow.
Earlier this year, Trump’s fixation transformed into a new trade initiative in which he swore to enact sweeping retaliatory tariffs against any country that opposed his attempts to seize Greenland, as well as any nation that continued to trade with the island.
That sparked a celebration in Moscow, which has worked for decades to dismantle NATO, a European-friendly intergovernmental military alliance.
Trump has claimed that the U.S. “needs” Greenland “for defense.” But what exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, especially in light of the fact that myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.
Greenlanders have not taken kindly to Trump and his associates’ sudden interest in acquiring their land. After months of heavy pressure from the Trump family—including an embarrassing stunt in which Donald Trump Jr. reportedly convinced homeless residents to wear MAGA merchandise in exchange for food, and an effort in the U.S. Congress to rename the territory to “Red, White, and Blueland”—Greenland’s various political parties set aside their differences in March to unite under a singular goal: opposing U.S. aggression.