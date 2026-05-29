Trump’s Greenland Obsession Accidentally Strengthens the EU

“The Greenland crisis definitely hit a nerve,” Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir told the Times in February, in an interview at her office in the nation’s capital.

A national referendum will take place in Iceland by the end of the summer—August 29—as to whether to resume accession negotiations with the EU. Iceland originally applied to join the EU in 2009, but negotiations iced after 2013.

While admittance to the EU isn’t a given, the trade seems clear: Iceland is a wealthy nation with a large manufacturing sector and a lot to offer the bloc. In exchange, the country would receive military and economic stability, as well as peace of mind that it’s safe from U.S. incursion.