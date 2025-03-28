Greenland’s New Government Has One Main Goal: Defying Trump

The new majority government will be fronted by the island’s pro-business, pro-independence, center-right Demokraatit Party, making its leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the new prime minister. Nielsen led the island’s effort to set aside party differences in order to coalesce under “heavy pressure” from America, reported Reuters.

“We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders, and we want our own independence in the future,” Nielsen, 33, told Sky News the night his party won a decisive majority in Parliament. “And we want to build our own country by ourselves.”

The announcement came just hours before Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright were scheduled to visit a U.S. space base on the island.