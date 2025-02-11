Trump’s Efforts to Take Over Greenland Somehow Got More Embarrassing
Representative Buddy Carter is sucking up to Donald Trump with his latest bill.
Donald Trump has made odd jokes and eyebrow-raising militaristic threats about buying Greenland, but on Tuesday, at least one Republican lawmaker took the idea a step further, pitching an entirely new identity for the Danish territory.
A new bill filed in the House by Georgia Representative Buddy Carter offered a new name for the autonomous region once it’s folded under the U.S. banner, though the title sounds more like a Saturday Night Live punchline than a legitimate rebrand.
“Greenland shall be known as ‘Red, White, and Blueland’,” the text of the bill reads, authorizing the president to enter into negotiations with the government of Denmark to purchase or otherwise acquire Greenland. “Any reference in a law, map, regulation, document, paper, or other record of the U.S. to Greenland shall be deemed to be a reference to ‘Red, White, and Blueland.’”
In an attached statement, Carter gave Trump free license to pursue Greenland under the belief that the territory is suddenly a national security priority, celebrating that the absorption of Greenland into America would, quite literally, make the nation “bigger than ever.”
“President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal,” Carter said.
In January, a trip to Greenland by Donald Trump Jr., far-right political pundit Charlie Kirk, and Trump administration staffer Sergio Gor only served to heighten tensions between the United States and the island’s inhabitants.
Pipaluk Lynge, the chair of Greenland’s parliamentary Foreign and Security Policy Committee, told Politico at the time that the territory wants its “own independence and democracy.” Lynge also warned the U.S. not to “invade” the nation, which is largely composed of Indigenous tribes, in light of its historical treatment of Alaska’s Indigenous population.
The trio’s presence on the island—and myriad photo ops with local residents—was further torched as a stunt to make the territory appear open to U.S. governance.
Local criticism extended to a series of photos featuring Kirk and Greenlandic residents in MAGA hats, which Danish media reported was staged. The MAGA cohort reportedly rounded up homeless people from the area—including one person from under a bridge—promising them a meal at the Hotel Hans Egede in exchange for their participation in the pro-Trump photo circuit.
“All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff’s videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful,” Tom Amtoft, a 28-year resident of Nuuk, told Danish news outlet DR News.
Amtoft reportedly witnessed the group’s attempts to get locals to wear the MAGA caps for the photos, describing the process as “very aggressive.” He said the Trump envoys chose a “selective” group of people “who could say that Greenland should be bought.”
A late-January poll by pollster Verian found that 85 percent of Greenland’s residents do not want to become part of the United States. Just 6 percent were in favor of the switch, while 8 percent were undecided, according to The Guardian.