Elon Musk’s Grok AI Tool Admits It Posted Explicit Photos of Babies
The chatbot is generating sexually explicit content of women and children.
Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot admitted on Friday that it has been posting sexualized images of children on X, blaming “lapses in safeguard” for the content.
“We’ve identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them—[Child sexual abuse material] is illegal and prohibited,” the chatbot posted, adding that “a company could face criminal or civil penalties if it knowingly facilitates or fails to prevent AI-generated CSAM after being alerted.”
Grok estimated that the victims in the explicit content it generated could have been as young as one to two years old.
In addition to endangering children, the chatbot has also been posting hundreds of sexually explicit photos of women without their consent. French authorities, who are already leading a criminal investigation of X, have said they investigate the sexually explicit deepfakes, as well.
The Department of Defense has begun using Grok, which has in the past also spread conspiracy theories about “white genocide,” posted antisemitic screeds, and called itself “MechaHitler.”
Musk, for his part, doesn’t seem to have much to say on his chatbot’s recent content, instead posting rants about the “end of Western civilization” and the “Somalification of America” as outrage grew.