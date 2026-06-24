Trump Says He Ordered DOJ to Target Oil Companies Over High Gas Prices

“The big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for Oil,” Trump posted just after midnight. “Those prices are dropping like a rock! In other words, customers are being ‘gouged.’”

“I have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking into this. Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing!” he added.

While crude oil and gas prices have both fallen since Iran and the U.S. signed a tentative peace deal last week, the drop in gas prices has been relatively minimal. Crude was down over 5 percent between June 18 and 24, but gas was down by half of that—2.5 percent—in the same period, according to data from the AAA gasoline price tracker.