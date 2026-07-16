Here’s Who Convinced Trump to Block ICE’s Pause on Traffic Stops

The next morning, Trump went public with his objections, overturning the change in a Truth Social post. “We CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools,” he wrote, “THE TRAFFIC STOP!”

It remains unclear whether the president was aware of the vehicle-stop suspension before it was issued. Officials at DHS and ICE told The Atlantic it’s “highly unlikely” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin would have moved forward with the change without the White House’s green light. (“Not a chance,” one DHS source told the magazine. “Someone got into the big boss’s ear. Three-ring circus.”)

But a high-ranking administration official claimed that Trump had not known about it, The Atlantic reports, and that Mullin never received the White House’s blessing. According to CNN’s sources, neither Mullin nor Tom Homan, the White House’s border czar, made Trump aware of the pause beforehand.