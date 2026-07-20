Tom Homan Whines That “Hateful Rhetoric” Will Lead to ICE Deaths
Trump’s border czar is fuming over people calling ICE agents fascists and Nazis.
Tom Homan, President Trump’s “border czar,” blames Immigration and Customs Enforcement casualties on the “hateful rhetoric” against the agency.
“I said this a year ago—if the hateful rhetoric doesn’t stop, there will be bloodshed. And unfortunately I was right. And I’ll tell you something else: It’s not over yet,” Homan said to reporters outside of the White House Monday, accusing critics of continuing to attack and “miscommunicating what ICE does every day.”
“Comparing ICE to the Nazi regime—are you kidding me?” Homan continued, claiming that these words embolden people to “do something stupid.”
“I’m afraid that we’re going to bury an ICE agent. I’m afraid that I’m going to hand another folded flag to a spouse or child of an ICE agent for simply doing his job. And for any member of Congress who keeps attacking ICE and calling them fascists and Nazis, I said a thousand times, if there are Nazis enforcing the laws, what’s that make them? They wrote the law,” Homan added, his voice rising.
The people ICE has killed this year include U.S. citizens, such as Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota, and immigrants with legal status who weren’t even the actual targets for immigration violations, such as Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine. Homan seems incredibly blasé about their deaths, and puts the hypothetical death of an ICE agent (which hasn’t happened at all in Trump’s second term) on a higher level than that of innocent people.
In addition to killing people, ICE agents are also committing violent acts on a regular basis, from tackling a person at Las Vegas’s airport to shooting a protesting clergyman in the head with a pepper ball. They also have been accused of racial profiling, even winning a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court to consider race and ethnicity in their operations. If Homan is mad about ICE being compared to fascists and Nazis, perhaps he should be concerned about what agents are actually doing.