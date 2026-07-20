Tom Homan Whines That “Hateful Rhetoric” Will Lead to ICE Deaths

“Comparing ICE to the Nazi regime—are you kidding me?” Homan continued, claiming that these words embolden people to “do something stupid.”

“I’m afraid that we’re going to bury an ICE agent. I’m afraid that I’m going to hand another folded flag to a spouse or child of an ICE agent for simply doing his job. And for any member of Congress who keeps attacking ICE and calling them fascists and Nazis, I said a thousand times, if there are Nazis enforcing the laws, what’s that make them? They wrote the law,” Homan added, his voice rising.

Homan: "I said this a year ago -- if they hateful rhetoric doesn't stop there will be bloodshed. And unfortunately I was right. And I'll tell you something else -- it's not over yet ... I'm afraid we're gonna bury an ICE agent." pic.twitter.com/M0U9epbXH0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2026

The people ICE has killed this year include U.S. citizens, such as Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota, and immigrants with legal status who weren’t even the actual targets for immigration violations, such as Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine. Homan seems incredibly blasé about their deaths, and puts the hypothetical death of an ICE agent (which hasn’t happened at all in Trump’s second term) on a higher level than that of innocent people.