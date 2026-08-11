Trump Hit With New Legal Trouble for Defying Supreme Court

CASA was supported by the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. Barbara is supported by groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP, Democracy Defenders, and Asian Law Caucus, who argue that the Supreme Court’s June ruling against Trump’s previous attack on birthright citizenship prevented any “revisions” regarding legal exceptions.

“If the President issues 100 orders seeking to create new exceptions to the sacred guarantee of the Citizenship Clause, all 100 will be equally illegal,” Barbara’s lawsuit states. “And nothing requires this Court to countenance the continued assault on this foundational constitutional principle or issue an endless string of EO-specific injunctions.”

The new order restricting the Fourteenth Amendment tells government agencies not to “issue documents recognizing United States citizenship” to diplomats in the U.S., the children of alleged members of “terrorist organizations,” people who are completing a “commercial transaction” to ensure a child is born on U.S. soil, and certain people born in U.S. territories.