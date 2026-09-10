Trump Whines About How He Can’t Give Himself Medal of Honor
He said this in front of an audience full of medal of honor recipients.
While giving remarks at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Texas Thursday, President Trump complained to a room full of medal recipients that he can’t have one.
“The thing I really want is I want for myself a Congressional Medal of Honor, and I’ve studied it and I will give it to myself. I have no problem, but I’m not allowed to. Can you believe it? The one thing I’m not allowed to do,” Trump said to laughter from the audience, which included 15 of the 65 living recipients of the honor. “I would give myself, so it would make it instead of 15, we’d have 16.”
After making jabs at the “fake news media” for always taking his sarcastic remarks and claiming that he actually wants a medal, Trump quipped “I’m only kidding” before adding, “Actually, I’m not kidding, I would like to.... I can think of no other thing.”
It’s a crass statement to make to recipients of the highest honor in the U.S. military, given to troops “who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.” Trump has never served in the military, dodging the Vietnam draft with a mysterious medical exemption for bone spurs. He later remarked that avoiding STDs while dating around was like “being in Vietnam.”
But the president has never seen a trophy or award that he didn’t want, regardless of whether or not he deserved it. At a 2016 rally in Virginia, he accepted a (possibly fake) Purple Heart, given to soldiers wounded in combat, from a veteran. “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart,” he said while showing off the medal to the crowd. “This was much easier.”
Despite his desire for these kinds of awards, Trump has repeatedly disrespected wounded or deceased veterans and their families. He infamously insulted Khizer and Ghazala Khan, who lost their son in Iraq in 2004, and in 2015 attacked Senator John McCain, who was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, saying, “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”
In his first term as president, Trump referred to U.S. soldiers who died in World War I as “suckers” and “losers,” and wanted soldiers who had lost limbs in their service hidden from public view during a proposed military parade. His recent treatment of soldiers serving in his war with Iran, with long deployments, supply disruptions, and other poor conditions only add to the evidence that he doesn’t really care about military service members, and wants their honors without any effort or sacrifice.