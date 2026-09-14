Trump, 80, Appears to Forget About January 6 Altogether
Donald Trump told a reporter who asked about a recent post of his that he had no clue what she was talking about.
President Donald Trump didn’t seem to remember the January 6 Capitol insurrection when asked about one of his Truth Social posts by a reporter Sunday.
On Friday, Trump posted a video of his speech on the White House lawn from January 6, 2021, urging rioters to go home. Why he chose to post that video on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the September 11 attacks is unclear, and when he was asked about it a few days later, he was clueless.
“Well, I posted about 30. Which one are you talking about?” Trump replied to a reporter on Air Force One. When the reporter tried to explain the video to him, he asked, “Who?” and then said, “I don’t know what she’s talking about.”
It’s another example of what appears to be Trump’s ongoing cognitive decline. He’s forgotten how to spell the word “dumb,” repeatedly told a fake 9/11 story, and keeps falling asleep in public. Why can’t he remember one of the final moments of his first term as president, and one of the worst, at that? Is another symptom of his declining mental state that he goes on posting binges without realizing what he’s putting on social media? He somehow remembered posting 30 videos, so he can’t pawn this off on an aide.
Either Trump is lying about the January 6 post and trying to play dumb, or he legitimately does not remember. In either case, he should not be occupying America’s highest seat of power.