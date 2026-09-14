Republican Nominee Marched at Violent Neo-Nazi Rally

New reporting from Talking Points Memo Monday revealed that Rawson and his wife marched in the racist parade as part of the League of the South, a neo-Confederate, pro-secessionist group. He can even be seen in video near James Alex Fields Jr., the Nazi who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters and killed Heather Heyer.

Last month Marshall Rawson won upset victory in GOP primary for seat in Florida House of Representatives.

Here he is arriving at infamous 2017 Unite the Right rally. He's greeted, by name, by members of League of the South, a white nationalist/southern secessionist group pic.twitter.com/mxzvbGYDH4 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) September 14, 2026

Rawson, 34, also ran a violently racist anonymous Twitter account, and has been involved with the League of the South since at least 2014, when he was a college student at Shorter University. In 2023, he advocated for a religious justification for slavery.

Once he did run for office in 2026, he got $15,000 in donations from individuals who identified as or had ties to white nationalists, according to an analysis from TPM. He even received $200 from Kristine Duke, the daughter of infamous Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke. Now he will likely win the general election in Florida’s 10th district in November.