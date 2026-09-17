DOGE Staffers—Including “Big Balls”—Are Back to Add AI to Government

While the site is still in planning stages, several workers from Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” are involved. These include Edward Coristine, known by his online moniker “Big Balls,” as well as Joe Gebbia, a former DOGE worker who co-founded Airbnb and now runs the White House’s National Design Studio. That office is leading the project.

The effort is intended to be housed in the General Services Administration, sources told the Sun. Sam Corcos, a former DOGE official and head of technology at the Treasury Department, moved on to roles at GSA last month. Login.gov, a government identity proofing system at the GSA that Corcos is helping to lead, could be used as an entry point for America.gov. The White House has already mandated its use for multiple public facing agency websites.

Some unnamed Trump administration officials told the Sun they hope the effort will give Republicans something positive to sell for November’s midterm elections. If the website goes up by the end of September, GOP candidates could run on the initiative and say that President Trump is trying to solve problems for the American people.