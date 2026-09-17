DOGE Staffers—Including “Big Balls”—Are Back to Add AI to Government
The DOGE goons who drove federal agencies into the ground last year are now leading an AI takeover of government services.
Former DOGE employees are working on an AI takeover of federal government services for the Trump administration.
The Washington Sun reports that the staffers are setting up an AI-driven website, America.gov, to help Americans with everything from obtaining and renewing passports to potentially preparing and filing taxes for free. (The latter is still under discussion and would be a reversal from the White House’s earlier decision to kill the free tax filing website launched by the Biden administration, Direct File.)
While the site is still in planning stages, several workers from Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” are involved. These include Edward Coristine, known by his online moniker “Big Balls,” as well as Joe Gebbia, a former DOGE worker who co-founded Airbnb and now runs the White House’s National Design Studio. That office is leading the project.
The effort is intended to be housed in the General Services Administration, sources told the Sun. Sam Corcos, a former DOGE official and head of technology at the Treasury Department, moved on to roles at GSA last month. Login.gov, a government identity proofing system at the GSA that Corcos is helping to lead, could be used as an entry point for America.gov. The White House has already mandated its use for multiple public facing agency websites.
Some unnamed Trump administration officials told the Sun they hope the effort will give Republicans something positive to sell for November’s midterm elections. If the website goes up by the end of September, GOP candidates could run on the initiative and say that President Trump is trying to solve problems for the American people.
But that could easily backfire. The staffers are seeking to have a chatbot be the main way people interact with America.gov, a feature already used for customer service by many businesses. But most consumers hate such bots and prefer human beings, and forcing Americans to go through a bot to get a passport or file their taxes could provoke a major backlash.
On top of that, the National Design Studio’s other projects, such as TrumpRx and the Trump Gold Card visa website, have had multiple issues, including accessibility problems. That poor track record, along with DOGE’s less than sterling reputation, does not bode well for a government website that purports to make accessing public services easier.