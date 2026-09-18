“No Enthusiasm”: Republican Canvassers See Huge Issue With Voters
Volunteers canvassing for Republican midterm candidates are all seeing the same thing.
Republicans canvassing voters before November’s midterms are finding that nobody is thrilled to vote for GOP candidates.
“When they go to those doors, they are telling me that there is just no enthusiasm there,” CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported on the network’s Erin Burnett OutFront Thursday night. “It’s really hard to sell this administration, trying to get people excited—Republicans to come out and vote, and that may be one of their greatest hurdles ahead of November.”
Holmes said that Republican political staffers, including those close to Donald Trump, have told her that they are “frustrated” and “annoyed” that some Republicans in tight races are trying to distance themselves from the president. Even Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, whose district voted for Trump by 15 percentage points in 2024, put out an ad earlier this week criticizing Trump’s immigration policies.
“For some of them, as you saw there with Salazar, separating herself or separating themselves from President Trump is the way to go,” Holmes said.
Many political races are won with volunteers, and if Republican volunteers are knocking on doors without any results, that’s a bad omen for November. Trump and the GOP are polling abysmally thanks to the negative economic impact of Trump’s whimsical tariffs, the Iran war, and violent Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
On top of that, some GOP canvassers aren’t doing themselves any favors: One canvasser with conservative nonprofit Stronger America in Maine who was knocking on doors for Republican Senator Susan Collins was caught on camera stealing a package from a person’s doorstep. That won’t help Republicans on top of everything else.