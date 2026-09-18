Trump, 80, Is Shocked by What’s in His Own Executive Order
Donald Trump appeared not to have even read the order before he went to sign it.
President Donald Trump admitted that he had no clue what was in his own executive order.
During a dinner in the White House Rose Garden Thursday, Trump announced an executive order on “Reinvigorating America’s Hunting Heritage” to a group of 100 outdoorsmen and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The order protected the hunters’ right to use lead ammunition, among other things, something Trump apparently only learned about as he was reading his remarks.
“And this order also protects the use of affordable, traditional lea—well, this is pretty good, is that, I never knew this was a problem Doug, you’re gonna have to educate me, but you put it in—lead ammunition. Is ammunition—lead ammunition was a problem, huh?” Trump said.
“Is it better than other ammunition, I assume? It’s uh, pretty good, I don’t know what the hell that means, but I know one thing: You wanted it. You wanted it and I’m here for you!” Trump said. “So the order protects the use of affordable, traditional lead ammunition, that sounds good to me!”
This little gaffe wasn’t the only rough moment in the president’s meandering speech. Trump revisited one of his classic incoherent rants about being electrocuted in an electric boat next to some sharks, joked about banning fishing altogether because “the power of this office is crazy,” and rambled about how popular he is with duck hunters and boaters.
Clearly, Trump has no idea what was in the executive order he signed. This suggests that any one of the Cabinet members or White House staff could get the president to make policy decrees without him ever noticing.
While Burgum can sneakily help his hunting buddies skirt environmental concerns about their ammunition, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could quietly make sweeping changes to the military, or resident White House ghoul Stephen Miller could secretly make directives targeting immigrants. All they have to do is hide the move in an executive order, and Trump might be none the wiser!