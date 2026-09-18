Trump, 80, Is Shocked by What’s in His Own Executive Order

Despite Trump announcing Schroyer’s nomination three months ago, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul had yet to schedule Schroyer’s confirmation hearings. Politico reports that the nomination stalled after Paul, a longtime enemy of Mullin’s, asked the Department of Homeland Security last month to send more information about its investigation into the federal agents who allegedly killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two U.S. citizens, in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Schroyer, who has never headed a law enforcement agency and was once in charge of Mullin’s security detail, would essentially be walking into a hornet’s nest by taking the job. He’d not only face tough confirmation hearings, but also would have to deal with ICE’s unpopularity due to the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation effort. Former acting Director Todd Lyons was the first person to head the agency in Trump’s second term, and he narrowly avoided being hauled into court on contempt charges.

Lyons was also accused of lying to Congress about the amount of training ICE agents receive, cutting corners while hiring more and more agents. He was also under the Trump administration’s microscope, with White House adviser Stephen Miller frequently yelling at him for failing to meet high deportation quotas. This contributed to Lyons being hospitalized multiple times for stress-related issues.