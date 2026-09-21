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Lauren Boebert Snaps Over Reports She Paid Off Staffer She Dated

Boebert allegedly had affairs with three of her staffers.

Representative Lauren Boebert speaks to reporters outside the Capitol
Representative Lauren Boebert
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Lauren Boebert

Representative Lauren Boebert’s various affairs are apparently just a bunch of fake news, according to the MAGA lawmaker and her allies.

The House Ethics Committee received a sworn complaint last week that accused Boebert of having sexual affairs with three of her staffers: District director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, district chief of staff Raven Finegan, and Boebert’s former chief of staff Jeffrey Small.

The complaint, filed by American Muckrakers’ David Wheeler, also claimed that Boebert paid Ratzlaff $200,000 in 2025 to “secure her silence” after Ratzlaff threatened to take the allegations of their relationship public. Wheeler’s accusations included evidence from “House payroll records, Federal Election Commission filings, court records, and on-the-record sources.”

A spokesperson for Boebert said in a statement Saturday that there is “zero truth” to the allegations, and further suggested that complaint was a violation of House Ethics rules since it was filed within 60 days of the election.

“Swearing to it does not make it a complaint,” the spokesperson said. “This was a political smear packaged as an ethics filing and published before anyone checked whether it even qualifies under the Committee’s rules.”

Also on Saturday, Boebert insisted that she’s “not a lesbian” and derided a group of reporters inquiring about the complaint on Capitol Hill, asking, “Why is everybody so horny here?”

She followed up the next day with a video statement in which she called the complaint a “smear” and Wheeler a “sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack.”

“This is more filthy garbage that reaches beyond me. This reaches into the homes of people who have dedicated years of service to Coloradans alongside of me,” she said, defending the staffers named in the complaint.

Ratzlaff told the Colorado Times Recorder that the accusations were “entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous.”

“There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim,” Ratzlaff added.

But Ratzlaff’s ex-husband took a remarkably different tone when speaking with the Muckrakers’ boss.

“I assumed this would eventually surface,” Jace Ratzlaff told Wheeler. “I’ll have no further comment on this topic.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Boebert’s romantic interests have crossed a line: The congresswoman was ejected from a Denver theater in 2023 for allegedly groping her date during an evening performance of Beetlejuice—a caught-on-camera spectacle that has continued to plague her political career.

But the recent allegations connote a bitter hypocrisy. The Colorado Republican has spent years tearing down the LGBTQ community for cheap political points. She has campaigned to end same-sex marriage, has repeatedly likened child-friendly drag performances such as Drag Queen Story Hour to “child abuse,” has introduced and supported legislation to end gender-affirming research that could help minors, and has claimed that gender-affirming surgery is tantamount to “mutilation.”

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Trump Prepares to Exert Even More Control Over Medical Research

Donald Trump is making a terrifying power grab at NIH.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
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President Donald Trump is looking for a way to veto billions of dollars’ worth of scientific grants from the National Institutes of Health in order to punish elite universities.

Following a contentious meeting Friday, the White House began drafting an executive order that would establish an external committee to oversee NIH grants and keep federal funding away from schools that fail to comply with the president’s agenda.

During the meeting, Trump had repeatedly complained that the NIH hadn’t done more to crack down on Harvard University and other Ivy League schools, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The meeting reportedly brought the simmering conflict between Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the NIH director, to a head. Vought accused Bhattacharya of funding projects that contradicted the administration’s priorities to gut diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at the expense of scientific research.

In June 2025, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration’s initial efforts to cut more than $1.81 billion from DEI-related grants constituted illegal racial discrimination. A few months later, another federal judge blocked the White House’s attempt to freeze $2 billion in federal research funding from Harvard University. Earlier this year, the White House wanted to impose a political test on federal grants, but was rebuked by the scientific community and blocked by Congress.

Still, under the second Trump administration, the NIH has already slashed more than half a billion dollars in medical research on some of the leading causes of death in America—and all for political reasons.

During the meeting Friday, Vought also sought to access NIH funds for the year that had not already been spent, but he was denied. This move follows allegations that the Department of Defense has tried to steal cash from the NIH in order to fund Trump’s disastrous war in the Middle East.

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Top Republican Elections Official Endorses Democrat to Replace Her

South Dakota’s top elections official, a Republican, couldn’t bring herself to support her party’s nominee.

An election official sits behind a protective barrier and stamps a ballot at a polling location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A polling location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A polling location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

South Dakota’s outgoing secretary of state, a Republican, is endorsing a Democrat to replace her.

Monae Johnson, whose job includes administering elections, is supporting Terrence Davis, a former police officer, in November’s upcoming election, The New York Times reports. Johnson lost the Republican Party nomination at the state party’s convention in June to Heather Baxter, a state representative who supports President Trump’s crackdown on voting rights.

“I understand that this decision will disappoint some people in my party and anger others,” Johnson wrote for a political blog, the South Dakota War College, on Saturday.

“South Dakota deserves a Secretary of State who will strengthen confidence through performance rather than provocation; who will support election officials rather than burden them for political effect; who will protect voter access and election security without pretending those goals are enemies; and who will treat the office’s employees, voters, candidates, and business owners with dignity,” Johnson added.

Johnson was elected to the position in 2022 on promises to prevent election fraud and manipulation, including the hand counting of ballots and audits of every precinct in South Dakota. She even refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden was the winner of the 2020 presidential election. But after being elected, she did not institute many of the changes she promised during her campaign.

Though she did end up establishing a process for auditing precincts, Republicans at the state convention decided it wasn’t enough and ultimately decided to withdraw their support and back Baxter.

“In June, Republican delegates considered the record and nominated me over incumbent Secretary of State Monae Johnson, 59 percent to 41 percent,” Baxter said in a statement Sunday. “That was not confusion. That was self-government in action. The letter beside a name is not decoration. It tells voters what governing philosophy they will carry into the office that runs our elections and business services.”

Election denialism and an obsession with nonexistent fraud is now a prerequisite for Republicans holding office, thanks to Trump. Johnson, who worked in the secretary of state’s office for eight years before she ran and won, doesn’t want South Dakota’s election run by someone who will further undermine democracy.

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Trump Invents Bonkers Excuse to Force Creation of His Ugly Arch

Apparently it’s now a weapons stash that Donald Trump just blabbed about to everyone.

Donald Trump holds a model of his proposed arch
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President Donald Trump announced that he wants to build a military complex in a public traffic circle—as part of a strange bid to save his plans for his Triumphal Arch.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday that he plans to build a “top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch” in order to store and launch drones that would be guarded by snipers. The president claimed the project came “at the strong request of the United States Military” and was for “National Security purposes.”

It was immediately clear that this was a terrible idea.

Virginia Representative Don Beyer called Trump’s plan “idiotic,” and pointed out that establishing a drone launching site so close to Ronald Reagan National Airport was incredibly dangerous. FWIW, planting snipers in an active traffic circle doesn’t sound like a great idea, either.

The decision to loudly declare the construction of a military storage facility within spitting distance of the Pentagon also doesn’t seem like the best way to safeguard national security—so what exactly is Trump up to?

Trump’s announcement comes after the National Park Service warned that the Triumphal Arch would be harmful to other historical landmarks, including the nearby Arlington Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

Similarly to Trump’s controversial White House ballroom, which he claimed will provide a secure underground facility in case of a national emergency (even though one already exists), it appears that the president believes that tying his frivolous construction projects to national security will help them actually get built.

But Trump’s reason for all these construction projects is much more pathetic: He thinks that no one will honor him after he’s gone.

Read more about Trump’s construction projects:
Trump Reveals Why He Keeps Launching New Vanity Projects
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Major TV Networks Band Together in Boycott After Trump’s Ban on CNN

The five major TV networks are joining forces after Trump’s press ban.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters
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The entire presidential television press pool has agreed to suspend their coverage in the wake of President Trump’s decision to ban CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House.

The TV press pool specifically is made up of five networks: Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN. The networks rotate their coverage, and CNN had been assigned to cover Trump on Monday. But a White House email on Sunday listed neither CNN nor any of the other networks as TV pool. Indeed, all five networks have banded together to protest the ban on CNN.

That means none of the major outlets will broadcast Trump’s visit to New York on Monday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week. Conservative outlet Real America’s Voice—host of The Charlie Kirk Show—will be the only station working in the out of town pool and traveling with the president.

”This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” said Fox News’s Bryan Boughton, who serves as television pool chair. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”

The five networks later released a joint statement.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government,” it read. “No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW have already filed a lawsuit against Trump’s ban, writing Monday that “without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

“This is not a tantrum by three media outlets who are upset because they can’t get into the White House or the Oval Office.... This is a serious concern for the public, because an attack on one outlet is an attack on everyone, no matter where that outlet falls on the political spectrum,” CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said Sunday on Fox News. “America cannot have state TV.... That’s what makes America America.”

This story has been updated.

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