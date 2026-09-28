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WTF Is Trump Saying About Poverty in the U.S. Here?

Donald Trump thinks we have the “best poverty numbers.”

Donald Trump holds up his fists in a dance move
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America has the “best poverty numbers,” according to our billionaire president.

“We have the best, I guess you could say poverty, they talk poverty. We have the best poverty numbers ever in the history of our country,” Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House Sunday.

Trump was attempting to refer to U.S. economic growth statistics, correcting himself that the U.S. has “less poverty” now than it did before.

A report published earlier this month by the U.S. Census Bureau supports that claim, revealing that poverty had dropped to a historic low in 2025 when just 10.2 percent of the population reported income below the federal poverty line. (That statistic is measured by comparing pretax income to household size. Last year, that threshold was $32,649 for a family of four.)

But that doesn’t mean that Americans aren’t struggling to afford food, housing, gas, health care, childcare, or other basic needs. Affordability is an entirely different metric.

For example, the median household income across New York City in 2025 was $86,900. However, a SmartAsset study found that single New Yorkers needed to make at least $158,954 that year to afford the basics (such as housing, groceries, utilities, and transportation) and cover the costs of a couple of hobbies.

Even in a region such as Texas, where the cost of living is 6 percent less than the national average, the cost of living outpaced incomes. In 2024, the median household income in the Lone Star State was $78,476. But single Texans needed to make at least $90,771 in order to live comfortably, per the SmartAsset study.

That enormous discrepancy is a part of the reason why the economy and the cost of living are ranked as the top two issues for Americans ahead of the midterm election, according to a Pew Research poll published in July.

Meanwhile, billionaires are making money hand over fist, concentrating and hoarding their assets while shrinking the economic pie for the workers who build their products. A Guardian assessment of global wealth in 2025 found that the richest 10 percent of the world’s population own 75 percent of all personal wealth, while just 0.001 percent of the world’s population—less than 60,000 people—control three times as much as the bottom half of humanity.

Trump himself would fit squarely within that demographic, as the 586th wealthiest person in the world (as of the time of publishing). The policies he’s crafted throughout his presidency have only stressed the wealth gap and abetted the ultra-elite, lining their pockets with millions of dollars while the rest of America’s pocketbooks grew by an average of just $1,200, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress published earlier this month.

“The gains of the past year and a half have been overwhelmingly concentrated among the wealthiest Americans, while millions of families are still struggling with high levels of debt,” said CAP’s chief economist, Cristina Tello-Trillo, in a statement at the time. “Stock market benefits are not being shared equally, and the tax code has been flipped upside down to provide giveaways to wealthy business owners. The wealth gap is growing, making it harder for families in the middle and at the bottom to build lasting financial security.”

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Trump Weakens Title IX Rules Amid Cornell Gang Rape Investigation

The Education Department has just weakened protections for sexual assault victims in schools.

President Donald Trump speaks with Education Secretary Linda McMahon in the White House. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent smiles behind them.
President Donald Trump speaks with Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an executive order–signing ceremony at the White House, on July 31, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks with Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an executive order–signing ceremony at the White House, on July 31, 2025.

The Trump administration has moved to cripple Title IX protections against sexual assault and harassment on the same day New York prosecutors reopened the investigation into heinous allegations of a fraternity gang rape at Cornell University. 

On Monday, the Education Department rescinded a 2024 Title IX rule enacted by former President Joe Biden that required schools to move proactively on sexual assault harassment cases, calling on them to strengthen and specify their protections for campus survivors. It also extended protections for LGBTQ students as well as those who were pregnant or a parent. Now that has all been scrapped because the department doesn’t think the requirements are “enforceable nationwide.” 

The timing couldn’t be worse. On Monday, New York state prosecutors reopened an investigation into the alleged 2024 gang rape. The victim filed a lawsuit last week against members of the Chi Phi fraternity for allegedly raping her—and against Cornell University for failing to adequately protect her and discipline the fraternity members. The victim, Jane Doe, said that after leaving a bar she “stumbled alone” to Chi Phi’s  fraternity house around 11 p.m., became intoxicated, and was pressured by the members to snort what fraternity brothers told her was ketamine. She also smoked marijuana and drank more liquor. She was propositioned for a threesome by two of the brothers, even as the lawsuit alleges she was “incapable of consenting.” 

After that encounter, at about 1:42 a.m., one of the defendants texted a Chi Phi Snapchat groupchat telling his brothers that there was “free pussy” at the fraternity house. Jane Doe says she was then raped for hours by seven fraternity brothers. Aside from alleged forced oral and vaginal intercourse, they also allegedly snorted ketamine off of Jane Doe’s body. She said she was completely incapacitated at this point, with the alleged assault lasting until nearly 6 a.m. the next morning. 

Doe filed a report in November 2024. Cornell University conducted an internal investigation, barred the fraternity but only suspended the defendants, giving them the option to write essays to lessen their punishment rather than expelling them. None were arrested, and Doe dropped out of Cornell shortly afterward. Matthew Ingalls, Jonathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar are the Chi Phi members named in the lawsuit. 

“The Cornell University case is a devastating example of why robust federal Title IX enforcement matters,” said Shiwali Patel of the National Women’s Law Center. “Sexual harassment and assault continue to be pervasive in schools and, to the fullest extent possible, we should be working to enforce the laws that protect student survivors of sexual violence. Yet Education Secretary Linda McMahon and the Trump administration have decided to ignore what survivors need, instead weaponizing Title IX to attack trans students.” 

“While the administration is unlawfully eroding protections for trans students under the guise of ‘protecting women and girls,’ they are systematically weakening the very laws that keep students safe and schools accountable,” she added.

New York prosecutors are now reconsidering criminal charges against the defendants. 

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ICE Gets Wildly Conflicting Orders Ahead of Midterms

Donald Trump appears to have no clue what to do about the deeply unpopular agency.

A person holds a sign that says "ICE Out ! No fear! ! No silence!" during a protest
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is flip-flopping on how to manage its mass deportation policy ahead of the midterm elections.

Sources at ICE told CBS News’s Camilo Montoya-Galvez that officers had received guidance to limit arrests to individuals with criminal histories—but that policy was quickly rolled back.

“The backdrop here is important,” Montoya-Galvez wrote on X. “Ahead of the midterms, some GOP lawmakers and business leaders have been expressing concerns about the political and economic consequences of ICE’s crackdown.”

It appears that some Republicans are finally seeing how ICE’s operations in their home states might hurt them on Election Day. Last week, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of ICE after a series of surprise raids in his state sparked protests and business closures.

Marshall was among the majority of Republicans who spent months blocking even the most modest reforms for ICE but saw a dip in the polls ahead of his statement.

This isn’t the first time that cracks have appeared in enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security.

After two deadly incidents in July, the Trump administration issued a temporary pause on traffic stops, and then rescinded that policy just one day later.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reportedly never received the White House’s blessing before announcing the sudden policy change—leaving President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan in the dark. Trump was reportedly furious, believing that it signaled the administration was softening on immigration enforcement.

But increasingly, voters are finding that Trump’s immigration policies have gone too far.

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John Fetterman Mistakenly Calls Himself a “Lifelong Republican”

The Pennsylvania senator made an embarrassing Freudian slip while trying to defend his politics.

Senator John Fetterman gives two thumbs up in an elevator at the Capitol
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Senator John Fetterman seemed to forget where he stands politically over the weekend.

At the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday, the Pennsylvania Democrat was asked why he wouldn’t become an independent considering the stances and votes he has taken in defiance of the Democratic Party. 

“Because I’m a lifelong Republican,” Fetterman responded. 

“Democrat,” CBS News correspondent Major Garrett corrected him as the audience gasped and laughed. “That’s a moment right there, that’s clippable, ladies and gentlemen!”

“Yeah, I’m a lifelong Democrat, though,” Fetterman said sheepishly as some in the audience jeered. 

It was quite the revelatory gaffe for Fetterman, who has confirmed President Trump’s nominees, voted to reopen the government, and helped thwart multiple resolutions seeking to end the Iran war. The Pennsylvania senator is facing renewed calls to step down from Democrats in his home state after a Wall Street Journal article earlier this month reported that he has blown off meetings with disabled veterans, families of slain police officers, children’s hospital officials, and numerous constituents in the past two years.  

In 2028, Fetterman is up for reelection, and several Democrats will likely launch primary challenges against the incumbent senator. Several of them have not hesitated to attack Fetterman, with Representative Brendan Boyle calling him a “disgrace” and former Representative Conor Lamb, who lost to Fetterman in the 2022 Senate primary, saying that he should “just quit.”  

“John, if there is a decent bone left in your body, just quit. It’s an insult to decent people in our state for you to treat them and the office this way,” Lamb posted on X. 

Fetterman’s turn toward the right is getting him attention from all the wrong places. He made a surprise cameo at the Republicans’ midterm convention, and he’s become a right-wing media darling at places such as Fox News, which caters to his vehement pro-Israel views. Meanwhile, his Pennsylvania constituents are being ignored. 

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Trump Team Scrambles to Backpedal on Slip About Arms Sale to China

U.S. Ambassador David Perdue casually let slip that Donald Trump had offered to sell weapons to China.

Donald Trump grimaces while walking outside the White House
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Selling weapons to China is suddenly off the table. It’s unclear how it got on the table in the first place.

U.S. Ambassador David Perdue told Fox News Sunday that “President Trump continues to say: Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,” and that “he actually asked [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] would he like to buy some at one point.”

But hours later, the Trump administration aggressively attempted to cover its own tracks. Two U.S. officials denied any such plan while speaking with The Wall Street Journal. One source told the daily that the White House had no intentions of selling weapons to Beijing, while the other acknowledged that it’s already illegal to do so. That ban circles back to Taiwan, which relies on U.S. weapons to deter Chinese encroachment.

China has reaffirmed for years that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, and that it intends to formally reunite with the island nation. More than 23 million people live in Taiwan, and its sovereignty is highly contested due to a complex history of colonization.

The U.S. has provided material defense support to Taiwan since 1979, when Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act. The law binds the U.S. to resist anything that would jeopardize Taiwan’s national security.

The White House rattled Beijing when it made an $11 billion arms sale to the island in December, with a separate $14 billion package expected down the line. Donald Trump has since held off on advancing that larger sale, despite urging from Senate Republicans ahead of Xi’s visit last week.

“It is difficult to imagine ​how the United States might credibly project influence deterrence in the Indo-Pacific if the price of keeping up diplomatic appearances ​is denying our partners key deterrent capabilities,” Senators Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, and Thom Tillis wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ahead of the state visit.

Trump has not commented on the abeyance since. However, Xi made his position regarding U.S. involvement in the region abundantly clear. On Thursday, Xi told Trump that he hoped America would take the “correct position” of opposing Taiwan’s independence.

Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu commented on the summit on Saturday, telling reporters in Taipei that maintaining military sales and providing Taiwan the support to defend itself was an “important U.S. interest” due to the island’s dominating semiconductor industry, reported Reuters.

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