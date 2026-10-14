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Kash Patel’s FBI Statistics Are All Wrong

The FBI director has been juking the stats.

FBI Director Kash Patel frowns and puts his hand on his chin during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony
Kash Patel
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
Kash Patel

Kash Patel has been boosting the FBI’s crime stats for his own gain.

Despite Patel’s claims, the bureau has not arrested 54,000 “violent criminals,” according to FBI insiders who spoke with MS NOW. Instead, the enormous federal head count—which Patel himself has claimed represents a 90 percent increase—was inflated by inclusions from local and state law enforcement agencies.

By analyzing publicly available data from the Justice Department, MS NOW determined that the FBI had arrested fewer violent criminals than it did during the same time span in the Biden administration. Yet Patel, who currently helms one of the most prestigious intelligence agencies in the world, would apparently rather disseminate manipulated data if it supports the political aims of Donald Trump’s MAGA administration.

“Kash Patel is actively dismantling decades of statistical integrity just to feed a political narrative,” Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI official and MS NOW contributor, told the network.

“We are seeing a historic institution reduced to a metrics game, where the FBI is poaching credit for arrests made by other law enforcement agencies and departments. This artificial inflation of the stats is a deliberate smoke screen designed to mask internal chaos and the mass exodus of experienced talent by manufacturing an illusion of productivity that simply does not exist on the ground,” O’Leary said.

Patel’s brief tenure atop the FBI has been as unprecedented as it is scandalous. Over the last year, the podcaster turned agency chief has wantonly flown around the country with FBI jets on the taxpayer’s dime. His trips have included a jaunt to Las Vegas, a trip to Nashville, and at least one widely publicized instance in which he flew to Penn State to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.

Meanwhile, the bureau is down at least 1,500 special agents since Trump returned to office.

The FBI did not dispute that the bureau had issued fewer criminal referrals, but instead pointed to a nationwide decline in crime that, truthfully, has been ongoing since 2022.

“This FBI and our law enforcement partners delivered the largest year of violent crime reduction in American history, achieved the most significant drop in the national murder rate ever recorded since 1936,” the FBI told MS NOW in a statement.

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Greenland Exposes Trump’s “Massive” Lie on Oil and Gas

As gas prices soar, President Trump is claiming a huge victory in Greenland. That’s not really the case.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen looks on. All three are seated at a table side by side.
From left: President Donald Trump, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen after signing a trilateral security deal on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, on September 22
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
From left: President Donald Trump, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen after signing a trilateral security deal on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, on September 22

President Trump is bragging that “Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” There’s just one problem: Greenland officials say that’s nonsense.

The island’s Deputy Mining Minister Jørgen Hammeken-Holm told CNN Wednesday that while “there are activities by U.S. companies,” the large-scale activities Trump is talking about are “very far away.”

“There are many smaller explorations underway, but these could take years to become operational,” Hammeken-Holm said.

“There are Experts that are saying that the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the World and, even more importantly, from a Security Purpose in the Defense and Offense of both the United States of America, and Europe, is second to none,” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. “Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived.”

Trump has been threatening to take over and annex Greenland since his first term, and renewed those threats after returning to office. Last month, tensions were seemingly defused when Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. reached a deal to cooperate on economic development and promote business activities, including taking advantage of the island’s natural resources.

Trump claimed at the time that the deal gave the U.S. “permanent control” over Greenland’s security, when in reality, it only made small changes to the 1951 treaty allowing the U.S. to station troops on the island. Judging by his Wednesday post, Trump seems to be under the impression that he has successfully annexed Greenland in all but name.

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Family of Man Mauled by Tiger Begs Trump to Stop Mocking Him

The family of the 23-year-old man with a history of mental illness asked people, including the U.S. president, to stop posting footage of the mauling that led to his death.

A photo illustration of one of Trump's horrific posts making fun of a young man who was mauled to death by a tiger
Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images

The family of William Chapman is publicly pleading for people to stop circulating the video of him being mauled to death by a tiger—after President Trump himself posted it mockingly to Truth Social.

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said in a statement. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this.”

The tiger can be seen sinking its claws into Chapman’s neck and back. Chapman wags his finger at the animal before the video cuts off—ending before he is killed.

“Don’t ever mess with nature!” Trump captioned the Tuesday afternoon post. He also posted an accompanying compilation of both real and artificial intelligence–generated animal attacks just one minute later.

Trump has only doubled down since, going so far as to post an AI video of himself in Chapman’s place, but “defeating” the tiger while “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays in the background.

Chapman, a 23-year old former child actor, was described by his family as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” who had been dealing with “significant mental illness over a number of years.” For Trump, he appears to be a punchline.

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Ukraine Blames Trump Administration for Russian Missile Intel Blunder

The administration blamed “bad weather” for failing to alert Ukraine about missile strikes that killed nine. Ukrainian officials aren’t buying it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stares ahead while sitting in Trump's very gold Oval Office
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House last year
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House last year

Washington may have intentionally withheld military intelligence from Ukraine about a barrage of Russian missile strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that it had successfully carried out a “massive” strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, slamming two plants supplying heat and electricity to Kyiv and the surrounding region. The missiles also damaged a residential building in the capital. At least nine people died in the attacks, reported Al Jazeera.

But Ukrainian officials have since suggested that the strikes could have been prevented—if they received the proper intelligence. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted in a statement on X that his government had obtained “no advance warning from our partners” about the attack.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that U.S. officials blamed the communication lapse on the clouds, claiming that the equipment they use to detect Russian missile launches failed to work because of “bad weather.”

Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they did not buy Washington’s excuse. They instead believed that the Trump administration was “playing” with the system, according to CBS.

The officials also claimed that Elon Musk’s SpaceX had restricted Starlink access within the region around the same time, upending Ukraine’s primary internet connection.

Days earlier, on Friday, Donald Trump brokered an eyebrow-raising deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel from Moscow, effectively offering the country an economic lifeline to continue the war.

Zelenskiy torched the deal, arguing to American officials that the arrangement exhibited “weakness.” Trump, apparently, did not appreciate the language choice.

A multiday harassment campaign ensued, in which the Trump administration called European capitals and Kyiv, threatening to cut off military intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries unless Ukraine stopped attacking Russian oil refineries.

Speaking with reporters as he departed the White House Tuesday, Donald Trump insisted that the U.S. had not stopped sharing military intelligence with the Eastern European country.

“No, we haven’t. We help them, but we’re really helping them get to a final answer. We want the war ended,” Trump said.

When Russia lobbed another round of strikes against Ukraine around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the American detection system was spontaneously working again.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Threatening Trump Family With Burn Book

“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried,” one source said.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle air kiss each other on the cheek, as Trump holds her shoulders.
Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was forced to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid a series of scandals, reportedly has been keeping a diary with all kinds of incriminating secrets on the Trump family.

Guilfoyle, formerly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has a “burn book” with all kinds of dirt on President Trump and his family, reports the Daily Mail tabloid. According to the publication, the president’s close advisers were trying to keep her at her post in Greece, worried about the secrets she knows about.

Now that Guilfoyle has been asked to resign, the Mail’s sources said that she plans to burn bridges with the Trumps and release contents of the diary. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were together from 2018 until 2024, and she was present at most, if not all, of the Trump family’s major events. Her return to the U.S. is making the Trump family and inner circle nervous, according to the Mail.

“Having her back in America would be a nightmare. Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose.”

“Kimberly knows everything. She was way inside that family and political operation for years,” said another insider.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle begged a Republican donor to send $100,000 to pay her credit card bill in exchange for favors from the Trump administration. Guilfoyle also promoted one Greek construction and energy organization while inviting its lobbyist into private meetings. All the while, she bragged about how two wealthy Greek businessmen were paying for her travel around the world on private jets.

While the Daily Mail’s report ought to be taken with a grain of salt, dating the president’s son for six years would yield a lot of ugly secrets. Whether or not Guilfoyle chooses to release them depends on how happy she is with the Trump family after she was forced to quit. Will she seek money and attention from blowing up her relationship with them, or will she try to get that from staying in their orbit?

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