Kash Patel’s FBI Statistics Are All Wrong

By analyzing publicly available data from the Justice Department, MS NOW determined that the FBI had arrested fewer violent criminals than it did during the same time span in the Biden administration. Yet Patel, who currently helms one of the most prestigious intelligence agencies in the world, would apparently rather disseminate manipulated data if it supports the political aims of Donald Trump’s MAGA administration.

“Kash Patel is actively dismantling decades of statistical integrity just to feed a political narrative,” Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI official and MS NOW contributor, told the network.

“We are seeing a historic institution reduced to a metrics game, where the FBI is poaching credit for arrests made by other law enforcement agencies and departments. This artificial inflation of the stats is a deliberate smoke screen designed to mask internal chaos and the mass exodus of experienced talent by manufacturing an illusion of productivity that simply does not exist on the ground,” O’Leary said.