Trump’s New Press Secretary Disintegrates Under Slightest Pressure
Katie Zacharia couldn’t withstand even Sean Hannity’s softball questions.
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia crashed and burned Thursday as she struggled to defend pretending to be an actual attorney.
Appearing on Fox News’s Hannity, Zacharia was forced to answer for her train wreck first press briefing. “It’s been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware. It only lasted 14 minutes. You only took three questions,” host Sean Hannity said.
Zacharia claimed that since being tapped as secretary last week, she’d been given “very little prep time” and had only received the press briefing materials earlier that morning—which is, you know, generally how the news works.
Then Hannity pressed Zacharia to respond to revelations that she lied about being an actual attorney. The former on-air legal analyst had confirmed earlier that day that she never passed the bar exam—just days after she’d told reporters that she had.
“You said you consulted with many people and they advised you that it was okay to call yourself a lawyer but not an attorney, correct?” Hannity asked.
“Correct,” Zacharia said. Hannity pointed to a CNN report that showed 15 social media posts she’d shared in which she was identified as an “attorney.”
“I think they were retweets and I corrected the record and said that [they’re] not endorsing the title, they’re retweets of a title that had been given,” Zacharia stammered. (That doesn’t quite explain why President Donald Trump would then announce that he’d appointed “an attorney” to be his new press secretary.)
“Why not just say, ‘I went to Pepperdine Law School and then took a different career path, and I took the bar once and didn’t pass it?’” Hannity asked. “Why get into this long drawn-out definition between the difference between a lawyer and an attorney, ‘cause I don’t think people see much of a distinction. Why didn’t you just say, ‘I never practiced law?’”
“Well, Sean, when I moved back from the United States I didn’t retake the bar, I had four kids in six years. It was never my intent to go into the practice of law,” Zacharia said.
“When I was at—when I went to go engage in media and give legal analysis, I consulted attorneys and legal professionals as to whether or not they agreed that I could be labeled a lawyer both because I had a valid juris doctor from a good law school, a reputable law school, Pepperdine law school, and in conjunction with the fact that I did have actual, substantive legal experience.”
“I wasn’t providing any legal analysis, Sean—or, I’m, excuse me, legal advice. I wasn’t being paid for legal advice, I was giving a general review of the legal circumstances surrounding it,” she said.
Trump’s new press secretary better get her story straight. At best, Zacharia wildly misrepresented her credentials—at worst, she gave unlicensed legal advice. If she can’t defend her own lies, how in the world will she ever defend Trump’s?