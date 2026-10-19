Kimberly Guilfoyle Went on Last-Ditch Desperation Tour to Save Her Job

After Zacharia announced to the world that Guilfoyle had been asked to resign, Guilfoyle went off the deep end. She considered rescinding her resignation, and begged Hegseth and Barrack to speak to President Donald Trump on her behalf. Barrack reportedly tried, but obviously made no impact on the president’s decision. Guilfoyle also allegedly asked 95-year-old Murdoch—whose media empire includes both Fox News and the Journal—to limit the Journal’s unfavorable coverage. He refused.

“Kimberly was spiraling, calling people and suggesting, ‘Maybe I don’t resign,’” an official familiar with the situation told PunchUp Wednesday. “I don’t think she was serious, but she was in her feelings last night. She was processing what had happened—but not very well.”

As fewer and fewer MAGA allies and conservative influencers agreed to take Guilfoyle’s calls, many scrubbed the internet of any evidence that they ever knew her. In Greece, where Guilfoyle remains ambassador until the end of the month, her authority has dissolved.