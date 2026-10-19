Kimberly Guilfoyle Went on Last-Ditch Desperation Tour to Save Her Job
Guilfoyle begged MAGA allies to help her, but to no avail.
After Kimberly Guilfoyle was fired on live television last week, she reportedly begged MAGA allies to rescue her, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack. None of them did.
The ex–ambassador to Greece was unceremoniously dumped from the Trump administration during then–White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s first and last press briefing on October 13, following a Wall Street Journal report that Guilfoyle had engaged in pay-to-play schemes, including offering a MAGA donor special access to Trump administration officials in exchange for covering her $100,000 credit card bill. The donor, Eric Deters, has since filed a defamation lawsuit against her.
After Zacharia announced to the world that Guilfoyle had been asked to resign, Guilfoyle went off the deep end. She considered rescinding her resignation, and begged Hegseth and Barrack to speak to President Donald Trump on her behalf. Barrack reportedly tried, but obviously made no impact on the president’s decision. Guilfoyle also allegedly asked 95-year-old Murdoch—whose media empire includes both Fox News and the Journal—to limit the Journal’s unfavorable coverage. He refused.
“Kimberly was spiraling, calling people and suggesting, ‘Maybe I don’t resign,’” an official familiar with the situation told PunchUp Wednesday. “I don’t think she was serious, but she was in her feelings last night. She was processing what had happened—but not very well.”
As fewer and fewer MAGA allies and conservative influencers agreed to take Guilfoyle’s calls, many scrubbed the internet of any evidence that they ever knew her. In Greece, where Guilfoyle remains ambassador until the end of the month, her authority has dissolved.
“The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore,” a source in Greece told the Daily Mail. “She is all alone in that house, screaming at her old staff that they are leakers, and waiting to get kicked out. It’s an insane situation.”