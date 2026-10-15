Trump’s War on Trees Is a War on the Republic

Now that hostility for the rule of law is bleeding into the rest of the federal government, with dire consequences for democratic governance. By recklessly ignoring federal law as written by Congress, the Trump administration has accumulated more power for itself by turning Trump’s executive orders and personal instructions into the ersatz United States Code. By treating federal judicial orders as optional, the White House and its subordinates have gravely damaged those courts’ authority.

Lawlessness also begets lawlessness. Imagine if the next Democratic president, frustrated by the Supreme Court’s past rulings on student loan debt relief, sent armed federal agents into debt servicers’ facilities and destroyed the records of who owes payments. Perhaps the next Democratic administration could flood the airwaves with illegal taxpayer-funded PSAs about Republicans’ links to Jeffrey Epstein on the eve of the 2030 midterms. A Democratic president might even be tempted to order the arrest Trump administration officials who orchestrated the illegal war against Iran, then drop them off at The Hague before anyone’s lawyer could write a motion to stop them.

The Trump administration may find all of these concerns to be tedious and pointless. They may simply regard federal public property as Trump’s personal property, as if he had acquired the United States itself in a leveraged buyout on election night in 2024. Trumpworld may tire of liberal judges and lawmakers standing in the way of Trump carrying out what they regard as the sovereign will of the American people. They would be mistaken to think this way. The American constitutional order grew over the course of centuries, watered by generations who hoped its canopy would cover future generations, as well. Trump’s allies can hack at its roots today, but they will miss its shade tomorrow.