Christiane Amanpour Announces Exit From CNN After Ellison Takeover
Amanpour is leaving CNN with a farewell warning.
Longtime CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour will be leaving the network next June.
“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement Monday. “[I look] forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”
Amanpour’s resignation announcement comes just two weeks after pro-Trump billionaire David Ellison bought the media outlet in Paramount’s massive acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery. This includes ownership of HBO and HBO Max, Warner Bros. movie and TV studios, DC, CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV and Discovery+. David Ellison is the son of Larry Ellison, a Trump supporter, staunch Zionist, and billionaire founder of Oracle. The father-son duo have been vocal about their desire to regulate media narratives via TikTok, CBS, and now, CNN.
Amanpour’s announcement did not mention Ellison.
“Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months,” CNN head Mark Thompson wrote in a statement. “Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”
This story has been updated.