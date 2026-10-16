Trump Fires His Fake Lawyer Press Secretary After Just Five Days

“Look the bottom line is, it’s not very newsworthy that the liberal media badgers a conservative politician. What was newsworthy is that I actually pushed back against it,” Harris said to Fox’s Mikenzie Frost. “She actually started by criticizing the way that press gaggle was being conducted. That’s not the role of a journalist, and what I did in the end is just say, ‘Look, this is all done’ and just left.”

NEW: Congressman Andy Harris joined me on @FOX45InDepth and I questioned him about his viral clash with Cat Murphy, the University of Maryland journalist. Harris defended his actions. https://t.co/FNO96iJZZI — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) October 15, 2026

Frost pointed out that Harris left out some details about threatening to have Murphy arrested over a false interpretation of Maryland’s two-party consent law on recordings.

“Oh, there is clearly a need for two-party consent, but it would have applied to everyone. That’s why, in the end, I just left everyone and their cameras and left the room,” Harris replied. When Frost asked if Harris thought he owed Murphy an apology, he said if she called him, he’d tell her that her failure to ask for his permission was what bothered him.