Trump’s Ex–Press Secretary Screwed Up One Last Time on Her Way Out

The first post, on Friday, contained a photograph with just the two of them, where a document on the president’s desk was blurred but still identifiable to preservation advocates as a renovation plan for the East Potomac Golf Links, the public golf course the president has decided to transform into an exclusive, high-end one without any legal approval.

The second post, on Saturday, contained a photograph that included Zacharia’s family standing behind the desk, and this time the document appeared to have been removed altogether. The Post identified the book sitting beneath it as The White House Historical Association guidebook—noting that the digital alterations had removed an image on the book’s cover of the executive mansion.

The censored image could prove controversial considering that government lawyers have insisted that there is no final design for East Potomac Park, as the plan undergoes a legal challenge from a historic preservation group. Such a slipup is par for the course for Zacharia, who crashed and burned out of the White House after just five days as the president’s spokesperson.