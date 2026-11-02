Pete Hegseth Makes Over Half the Military Want to Quit Early
A stunning poll revealed a majority of active duty service members are eying the exits.
The Trump administration’s hyperpoliticized military environment apparently has thousands of active duty military members looking toward the exit.
A survey by Common Defense Civic Engagement, a grassroots veterans organization, found that 53 percent of active duty service members want to leave because their service is becoming more politicized.
Another 45 percent of polled respondents shared that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s policy changes and the ensuing instability had made them consider leaving their stations sooner rather than later.
The poll also found that 67 percent of active duty respondents felt that the recent policy decisions affecting America’s military branches were being made for political gain rather than mission readiness.
“Veterans know what real leadership looks like: You take care of the people under your command and you keep politics out of the mission,” Jose Vasquez, a U.S. Army veteran and the executive director of Common Defense, told Military.com. “Right now, nearly eight in 10 veterans and military families say they’re being left behind, and active duty troops are telling us that politicization is pushing them toward the exit. That’s not a talking point; it’s a readiness crisis.”
The survey, which was conducted in September and released in October, reported that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Donald Trump’s job as commander in chief. Those polled felt similarly about Hegseth, who received a 45 percent approval rating and a 50 percent disapproval rating.
The backlash was not as severe for uniformed senior military officials: 56 percent of polled military respondents said they approved of their commanders, while 27 percent reported said they did not approve of them.
Yet the potential personal divestment from America’s military branches could not come at a worse time, as tensions continue to rise between Washington and Iran. Trump disclosed Saturday that he had a “very good talk” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that he still plans to “take care of” one or two more targets in Iran, one of which involves a suspected nuclear site.
“We’ve had such a victory, and we’ll put it away very soon, one way or the other,” Trump said. “Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it.… The job we’ve done is amazing.”