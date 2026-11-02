Harvard Wins Against Trump’s Extreme Lawsuit Over Admissions Data
A federal judge has thrown out the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Harvard University.
President Trump’s attempt to shake down Harvard University for its admissions data was thrown out by a federal judge Monday.
U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun in Boston dismissed the White House’s lawsuit against the university, saying that the Department of Justice did not follow all legally required steps to get a court order compelling the university to comply with its demands.
“The ruling does not determine whether Harvard has discriminated, whether the agencies may lawfully seek appropriately defined applicant-level data, or whether Harvard may ultimately be required to provide such data,” Joun wrote in his ruling.
In its lawsuit, the Trump administration claimed that Harvard wasn’t cooperating with a government review of its admissions policies, and “slow-walked the pace of production” of relevant documents and refused to hand over others. Those documents included application essays.
Harvard said the DOJ’s demands were excessive, calling the administration’s lawsuit “part of the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign against Harvard.” The institution said its admissions process was in full accordance with federal law.
Trump demanded $1 billion from the university earlier this year after it refused to sign his “compact” on education policy and send millions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury. The administration also sued Harvard for allegedly fostering a “hostile educational environment” for Jewish and Israeli students, but that lawsuit was thrown out in August.
Trump and his far-right allies have sought to fight “far-left” influence at U.S. universities, using cuts to federal education funding and accusations of antisemitism to force these institutions to comply with right-wing policies and ideology. Harvard is the highest-profile university to be targeted and seems to be successfully fighting back.