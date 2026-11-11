ICE Agent Who Killed Immigrant Is Super Racist, His Family Reveals
“He is dangerous and should not have weapons,” his mom said. “Believe his victims, not him.”
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a Colombian man in Maine earlier this year had a history of making vehemently racist remarks.
Four years before he joined ICE, David Brouillette ranted against his sister over her relationship with a 37-year-old Colombian Ph.D. student, with whom she had two children.
“He can takes his non citizen ass back to his country and enjoy his third world luxuries,” Brouillette wrote in a 2021 email thread, which was shared with The New York Times by his sister, Elizabeth Emen. The emails were sent to Emen and other family members, and were confirmed by a friend whom Emen discussed the messages with and a family representative.
“David had no basis for saying that my partner was undocumented,” Emen, a licensed therapist in Maryland, told the Times. “It was about how he saw him based on his race.”
Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, age 25, who was shot and killed by Brouillette during a traffic stop in July, was in the United States legally, like Emen’s partner. ICE quietly admitted that it had a warrant for a different person and that Guerrero was never a target.
In the emails, Brouillette claimed that his sister’s boyfriend’s “bloodline knows nothing about what it takes to earn and then CHERISH the freedom America offers.”
“He does not emulate what it means to be an American” but “rather he emulates what it’s like to be entitled and think he has a seat” at a table “that has no room for his (or your ignorance),” Brouillette wrote.
Brouillette’s family said that he never attempted to hide his sentiments about immigrants. His relatives previously revealed that he had a history of violent and abusive behavior, including attacks on the women and girls in his life. But after President Donald Trump’s sweeping mandate to increase the number of deportations, ICE relaxed its vetting process in order to enlist thousands of new so-called “homeland defenders,” which allowed many unqualified candidates—even some with criminal records—to join the federal agency’s ranks.
“He is dangerous and should not have weapons,” Susan Bedard, Brouillette’s mother, told the Times. “Believe his victims, not him.”