Every DSA Candidate Who Won a National Race This Election
The Democratic Socialists of America had a good night this election.
The Democratic Socialists of America are here to stay. One of the most contentious—and misunderstood—political groups in the country rode a wave of popular support to groundbreaking victories this election.
First reanimated by the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign and reaffirmed since then by a lack of imagination and initiative from the Democratic Party’s center, the DSA left wing is now firmly entrenched within the Democratic machine. Ten DSA House and mayoral candidates won on Tuesday after running on platforms emphasizing affordability, ending U.S. aid to Israel, and expanding access to health care. As a whole, with down ballot races included, DSA-endorsed candidates won 127 of the 294 races they ran in, with 70 races still undecided. Seven of them will be in the U.S. Congress next year. Here are the biggest victors:
Nithya Raman — Mayor of Los Angeles
Janeese Lewis George — Mayor of Washington, D.C.
David Morales — Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island
Melat Kiros — House of Representatives, Colorado
Donavan McKinney — House of Representatives, Michigan
Darializa Avila Chevalier — House of Representatives, New York
Claire Valdez — House of Representatives, New York
Chris Rabb — House of Representatives, Pennsylvania
Rashida Tlaib — House of Representatives, Michigan
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — House of Representatives, New York