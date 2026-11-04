Every DSA Candidate Who Won a National Race This Election

Trump and his aide Natalie Harp were sued in September over the “Truth API” program, which offers Truth Social users early access to posts from government officials in exchange for $100,000 a month. Watchdog groups alleged that Trump is using the media company that he uses as a personal bulletin board to run a pay-to-play scheme, offering crucial information that affects global markets and policy decisions to whoever can afford it.

Heavily Impede the Trump Agenda While Pushing Their Own

At a bare minimum, any Republican bill or policy is all but guaranteed to die in Congress, as Republicans will need Democratic votes every time to pass anything. The Democrats’ majority allows them to go on the offensive, and it has been reported that they have a “First 100 Hours” agenda focused on ending Trump’s antagonistic and expensive foreign tariffs, reviving expired Affordable Care Act health care premium subsidies, and reversing almost $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts. They could also make efforts to impede the Iran war.

Unfortunately, to make their bill veto-proof, Democrats will need a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate, meaning they will need Republicans to join them. Whether Trump will veto will depend on his own temperament, as he may be likely to reject legislation from a Democratic Congress in his lame-duck era, regardless of how popular or bipartisan it is.