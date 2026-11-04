Republicans Tried to Steal House Seats. It Backfired Big Time.

Democrats enjoyed a landslide victory in North Carolina, despite voting under a new map that should have easily handed an additional House seat to Republicans by massively reconfiguring congressional districts 1 and 3. At the time of publication, just four out of 14 races have been called by the Associated Press, though Democratic Representative Don Davis was leading by more than 4 percent with 99 percent of the district votes counted.

Voters outright rejected a new congressional map in Missouri, where Republican leadership had prematurely decided to rely on a redistricted map during its primary election in August, effectively stripping many Missourans of the opportunity to elect their congressional nominees. The courts ultimately ordered Missouri to use the state’s original 2020 congressional map for Tuesday’s election. After the votes were tabulated, Democrats had gained an additional House seat.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, the top two performers in the state’s 6th House district are headed to a December runoff race. They include Democrat Chauna Banks and Republican Blake Miguez.