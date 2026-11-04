Republicans Tried to Steal House Seats. It Backfired Big Time.
Republicans dummymandered themselves into some major midterm losses.
Republicans tried to upend Democratic election odds by redrawing congressional districts across the country, but even that wasn’t enough to dam the blue wave.
Despite making new maps to boost Republican candidates in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, and Utah, voters in those states by and large still chose Democrats to represent them.
For more than a year, local legislators in the Lone Star State were explicitly pushed by Donald Trump and his allies to forgo tradition and create a new congressional map for the 2026 election. State Republicans complied, carving up five historically Democratic districts into supposedly MAGA-friendly inventions.
But the plan backfired spectacularly. Republicans lost four of the five supposedly GOP-friendly seats they had created, as well as another two of their own.
Alabama voters also rejected the state GOP’s gerrymandering efforts, opting to send Democratic Representative Shomari Figures back to Congress.
Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis redrew 20 of Florida’s 28 U.S. House districts. At the time, four newly created districts were expected to turn red. But they didn’t, and Florida Democrats remain poised to retain their targeted seats. Representatives Jared Moskowitz, Kathy Castor, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz were able to fend off Republican challengers, while first-time candidate Pia Dandiya outcompeted Republican nominee Casey Askar. The results for Florida’s 9th congressional district have not yet been called, though Democratic Representative Darren Soto has a slight lead.
Democrat Ben McAdams turned the tide in Utah’s redrawn first congressional district, besting Republican nominee Riley Owen by a margin of 47 points.
Ohio voters not only stuck to their Democratic incumbents despite similar redistricting efforts, but the liberal party also gained two more House seats (with potentially a third on the way, according to the Ohio Capital Journal). Democrats won big in Ohio’s gubernatorial and Senate races too, electing Dr. Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown, respectively.
Democrats enjoyed a landslide victory in North Carolina, despite voting under a new map that should have easily handed an additional House seat to Republicans by massively reconfiguring congressional districts 1 and 3. At the time of publication, just four out of 14 races have been called by the Associated Press, though Democratic Representative Don Davis was leading by more than 4 percent with 99 percent of the district votes counted.
Voters outright rejected a new congressional map in Missouri, where Republican leadership had prematurely decided to rely on a redistricted map during its primary election in August, effectively stripping many Missourans of the opportunity to elect their congressional nominees. The courts ultimately ordered Missouri to use the state’s original 2020 congressional map for Tuesday’s election. After the votes were tabulated, Democrats had gained an additional House seat.
Meanwhile, in Louisiana, the top two performers in the state’s 6th House district are headed to a December runoff race. They include Democrat Chauna Banks and Republican Blake Miguez.
But it wasn’t a unanimous Democratic victory. Tennessee’s decision to carve up Memphis into three separate congressional districts effectively thwarted the city’s historically Democratic vote. At the time of publication, Republicans were projected to win in three of four House races in Tennessee, while Democratic nominee Victoria Broderick peeled ahead by just fractions of a percentage point in Tennessee’s 4th congressional district.