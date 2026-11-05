Trump’s Favorite Aide Has Taken Control of His Personal Cell Phone

Politico’s Dasha Burns called the president during an election-night livestream on Tuesday and was greeted by a surprising voice on the other side. “Hi, may I ask who’s calling?” a woman’s voice said. The voice appeared identical to Harp’s based on a recording of her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to The Independent.

Over the past two years, Harp has become the de facto gatekeeper to Trump. As his “human printer,” she has taken up the task of printing out flattering news coverage and positive social media posts to show the president for his approval to share on his social media accounts. With Harp at the helm, the president’s social media posts have only gotten more outrageous and divisive, and she wields the power to elevate any right-wing poster to a policymaker.

In turn, Harp seems to have developed an unhealthy obsession with the president’s approval. Her own past writing reveals that she views Trump as a kind of spiritual adviser, a father figure, and a Mr. Darcy-type romantic lead.