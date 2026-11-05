“That’s a Problem”: Fox News Crashes Out Over Democrats’ Wins
Fox News hosts are losing it over the latest turn of events.
Across the board, Fox News hosts are struggling to cope after the midterm elections dealt a catastrophic blow to the Republican agenda they’ve spent months hyping up.
Speaking on The Five Wednesday, host Jesse Watters spiraled out about the many groups of voters that had evidently defected from supporting Republican candidates.
“The coalition has totally collapsed. You lost whites. Whites!” Watters cried. “You can’t do that if you’re a Republican. Men! Hispanics, big-time! And so it’s gonna take a while to put the coalition back together because it’s in the heartland.”
Co-host Greg Gutfeld tried to spin the disaster for Republicans, suggesting that it would be “fun, fun, fun” to watch Democrats struggle to fix all of the problems Republicans had created.
“I think you’re missing the bigger picture, is that the American people, young, men, white, Americans, said screw you Donald Trump, said screw you to the Republican Party in places in the deep South, in the Midwest. And that’s not just something that happens all of the time, that’s a problem that the Republicans have,” Watters said.
Speaking on his own show later that night, Fox News’s Sean Hannity ranted bitterly about Hasan Piker, the left-wing political commentator.
“Now before, nobody in the Democratic Party stood up to Hasan Piker, and that wing of the party, but the inclusion party, they did kick out Haley Stevens. She’s out of the party. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Hannity said.
Hannity blamed Piker for Democratic lawmakers who urged Republicans to “LAWYER UP” ahead of a flood of congressional investigations. “Now, perhaps they were taking inspiration from the Democratic Party’s spiritual leader Hasan Piker who wrote, quote, ‘We’re gonna put your ass in jail, everyone get more woke right now.’”
He then urged Republicans to “stay away from finger pointing or blame.” I guess for Hannity, that only applies when the problems are caused by Trump.