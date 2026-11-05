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“That’s a Problem”: Fox News Crashes Out Over Democrats’ Wins

Fox News hosts are losing it over the latest turn of events.

Fox News host Jesse Watters
Fox News host Jesse Watters
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Fox News host Jesse Watters

Across the board, Fox News hosts are struggling to cope after the midterm elections dealt a catastrophic blow to the Republican agenda they’ve spent months hyping up.

Speaking on The Five Wednesday, host Jesse Watters spiraled out about the many groups of voters that had evidently defected from supporting Republican candidates.

“The coalition has totally collapsed. You lost whites. Whites!” Watters cried. “You can’t do that if you’re a Republican. Men! Hispanics, big-time! And so it’s gonna take a while to put the coalition back together because it’s in the heartland.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld tried to spin the disaster for Republicans, suggesting that it would be “fun, fun, fun” to watch Democrats struggle to fix all of the problems Republicans had created.

“I think you’re missing the bigger picture, is that the American people, young, men, white, Americans, said screw you Donald Trump, said screw you to the Republican Party in places in the deep South, in the Midwest. And that’s not just something that happens all of the time, that’s a problem that the Republicans have,” Watters said.

Speaking on his own show later that night, Fox News’s Sean Hannity ranted bitterly about Hasan Piker, the left-wing political commentator.

“Now before, nobody in the Democratic Party stood up to Hasan Piker, and that wing of the party, but the inclusion party, they did kick out Haley Stevens. She’s out of the party. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Hannity said.

Hannity blamed Piker for Democratic lawmakers who urged Republicans to “LAWYER UP” ahead of a flood of congressional investigations. “Now, perhaps they were taking inspiration from the Democratic Party’s spiritual leader Hasan Piker who wrote, quote, ‘We’re gonna put your ass in jail, everyone get more woke right now.’”

He then urged Republicans to “stay away from finger pointing or blame.” I guess for Hannity, that only applies when the problems are caused by Trump.

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Top Justice Department Official Resigns as Rats Begin Jumping

Harmeet Dhillon, who led some of Trump’s worst crusades at the Justice Department, quit after the Republicans wiped out this election.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon stands in a crowd of reporters
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is leaving the Trump administration.

Fox News reports that Dhillon resigned Thursday following Democrats’ landslide victory in the midterm elections. She reportedly told allies that she planned to leave after the elections, according to Bloomberg Law.

Dhillon is the first top official to leave the Trump administration following the election. She overhauled her division at the DOJ to actually weaken civil rights, and on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, said, “Either DEI will end on its own or we will kill it.” She also staffed the civil rights office with the worst lawyers, including people with criminal records, misconduct allegations, a love of conspiracy theories, and a history of hacking election sites. Dhillon also led a sweeping campaign to force states to turn over sensitive voter information, a crusade repeatedly shut down in court.

In September, Dhillon proudly announced that the DOJ had dropped more than 50 desegregation cases, most of which were in Southern states with Jim Crow histories. On her watch, the office focuses on everything but civil rights, looking at election rolls, immigration, and alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

Dhillon’s departure could be the first sign of people fleeing a highly unpopular, lame-duck administration. Others could be fired, such as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom Trump has been considering giving the axe. White House adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller has plenty of enemies upset that his hard-line immigration policies made Republicans massively unpopular.

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Trump Is Losing Power. Marco Rubio’s Next Move Proves It.

The secretary of state is preparing to make a massive break with Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands at a podium
Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images

The MAGA movement’s Tuesday bloodbath has already inspired some of the far-right contingent’s biggest figureheads to plot a course without Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to resign from the Trump administration as he lays the groundwork for a potential 2028 presidential campaign, The Independent reported Thursday.

Insiders in Washington and the British government told the newspaper that Rubio needs to distance himself from Trump’s controversies—including the wildly unpopular war in Iran—to improve his odds at the ballot box.

The news would be a major snub to Vice President JD Vance, who has been teasing his own presidential bid for months and has long been viewed as Trump’s only clear successor.

Both the White House and the State Department refuted reports of Rubio’s forthcoming exit, telling the Independent that the allegations were “baseless.” But the possible Republican challenge may not have come as a surprise to Trump himself, who speculated to reporters Wednesday that “maybe [Vance] won’t run.”

“We’ll see what happens. Everybody—You don’t know who’s talking about running. You could have a lot of people, maybe a lot of people running, maybe nobody is gonna run. Maybe he won’t run. I don’t know who’s going to run,” Trump said, before adding that he “wouldn’t have done nothing different” regarding the Iran war.

If Rubio does decide to leave, he will leave behind a shattered and broken White House that is on the cusp of losing even more Cabinet members as Trump looks for places to lay blame for his shoddy second term.

Last month, Trump reportedly called several close confidantes to assess the potential of using White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager and famed “Ice Maiden,” as a scapegoat for a major midterm bust. He’s also made the rounds to check current attitudes about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine as the Iran war drags on into its eighth month.

But even more heads could roll after January, when Democrats retake both chambers of Congress. Liberal party leaders indicated Thursday that they plan to make Washington a very different place in the new year. Some Republicans seem to be in agreement: Representative Thomas Massie plans to resurrect his articles of impeachment against Hegseth, and several members of the GOP believe it will pass.

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Pete Hegseth May Get Impeached Before Dems Even Take Over Congress

Republican Representative Thomas Massie plans to file articles of impeachment when Congress resumes session.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Aaron Favila/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth doesn’t need a blue wave to knock him out of office—Republicans are already pissed enough on their own. 

Outgoing Representative Thomas Massie told CNN Wednesday that he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week. Multiple GOP sources said they expect the measure to pass. 

Massie introduced his impeachment articles in mid-September as a privileged resolution, requiring the House to vote on it within two days. House Speaker Mike Johnson called an early campaign-season recess in order to kill the measure, but Massie told a reporter that he’d take up the effort after the midterm elections. 

Following previous reporting that Donald Trump intended to oust Hegseth as the fall guy for the Republicans disastrous midterm elections, the president told ABC News Thursday that he had “every intention to keep him.”

Massie had his own response. “If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” he wrote on X Thursday.  “Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials.”

The previous evening, Massie had warned, “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.” 

While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has suggested that Democrats are not interested in “getting even” with Republicans, he indicated Thursday that the Defense secretary would be a potential target when he became House Speaker. 

“Why is Pete Hegseth still around?” Jeffries wrote on X. 

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Trump Begs to Win a Single Midterm Election in Panicked Rant

Donald Trump is losing it over his party’s midterm performance.

Donald Trump looks up
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Donald Trump is trying to rig another election.

The president suggested making an eyebrow-raising change to the Alaska Senate race, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that the votes cast for independent candidate Dan J. Sullivan Jr. should be tacked on to the vote count for incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over—He easily wins,” Trump wrote. “There is no other fair solution!”

Sullivan is currently neck and neck in the Alaska race with his Democratic opponent, Mary Peltola. As of the time of publication, Peltola has 48.17 percent of the vote, while Sullivan has 47.88 percent. Sullivan Jr., meanwhile, has 1.68 percent of the vote. Combining the results for the two Sullivans would squeeze the Republican ahead of Peltola, though actually doing so would violate the law.

Alaska is still tabulating its votes, however: Just 74 percent of the Last Frontier has reported its Election Day results. The state also uses ranked-choice voting, meaning it could take longer to count the rankings, as well.

Whether Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher, decided to enter the midterms by his own accord is currently in doubt. The New York Times reported last week that he was recruited by individuals connected to Peltola’s campaign. On Saturday, CBS News reported that the political independent had left his hometown and flown to Anchorage. In his own words, Sullivan wrote on Facebook in June that he entered this race because he was “unhappy with the 12 year record of the current Senator” and felt that “we need a change.”

“It’s that simple,” he said.

Republicans didn’t buy it. Party leaders have since accused Democrats of election fraud and of attempting to brew confusion about the ballot ahead of Election Day. Alaskans, in turn, have argued that they’re not confused by the situation at all. One Anchorage resident told CNN last week that the controversy had not shaken his vote, informing the network that you can “absolutely” tell who’s who on the ballot.

“And I don’t even have my glasses on,” he quipped. “It’s pretty clear. It’s in black and white.”

But the Trump administration is still trying to change the record. In other panicked missives, Trump has called for criminal prosecution of Peltola, and directed the Justice Department to sue Alaska and its election officials in a flagrant attempt to block the certification of the vote if the Republican Sullivan loses. The DOJ has already issued letters to a number of prominent Democrats informing them that they may be targets of a federal investigation.

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