“That’s a Problem”: Fox News Crashes Out Over Democrats’ Wins

Dhillon is the first top official to leave the Trump administration following the election. She overhauled her division at the DOJ to actually weaken civil rights, and on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, said, “Either DEI will end on its own or we will kill it.” She also staffed the civil rights office with the worst lawyers, including people with criminal records, misconduct allegations, a love of conspiracy theories, and a history of hacking election sites. Dhillon also led a sweeping campaign to force states to turn over sensitive voter information, a crusade repeatedly shut down in court.

In September, Dhillon proudly announced that the DOJ had dropped more than 50 desegregation cases, most of which were in Southern states with Jim Crow histories. On her watch, the office focuses on everything but civil rights, looking at election rolls, immigration, and alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

Dhillon’s departure could be the first sign of people fleeing a highly unpopular, lame-duck administration. Others could be fired, such as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom Trump has been considering giving the axe. White House adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller has plenty of enemies upset that his hard-line immigration policies made Republicans massively unpopular.