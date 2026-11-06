Trump Promotes Stephen Miller as He Doubles Down on Extreme Agenda
Donald Trump is refusing to learn a lesson from the elections, which left the Republican Party in shambles.
Stephen Miller will be taking over as White House chief of staff beginning Monday.
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Friday afternoon, saying that “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff—She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Miller, previously the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, is receiving the promotion after serving in both Trump administrations. He is well-known for his hardline, xenophobic, and racist views on immigration, which led to violent and even deadly mass deportation policies in Trump’s second term.
This is a developing story.