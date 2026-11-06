If Democrats Can Tell the Right Story, They’ll Keep Winning

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is all but certain to soon become the first Black speaker of the House in U.S. history, called the results “a stunning rebuke for MAGA extremism.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is likely to once again be master of the Senate, this time at the head of a much larger caucus than during the Biden years, declared that “the days of Trump’s supplicant Senate are over.” And Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, who won a smashing reelection and is widely seen as a potential 2028 front-runner, said that “in sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame-duck President Donald J. Trump.”

Now, at this point, you might expect me to adjudicate which one of these narratives is “correct.” But the truth about elections—and especially wave elections—is that their results can never be reduced into a single cause. Millions of people across a vast continent voted; no individual explanation could possibly encompass all of their motivations. So, yes, voters gave the GOP a shellacking because they were furious about gas prices and inflation. And, yes, voters gave the GOP a thumpin’ because they were sick and tired of MAGA’s lawlessness, authoritarianism, and corruption.

This may sound vexing, and I’m sure that pundits and anxious Democratic backbenchers will be providing gossip rags like Axios with endless “Dems in disarray” content as they try to navigate between these two narrative shoals. But I have good news for Democrats, if they’re willing to listen. And it comes from that most unlikely of sources, at least as far as good news is concerned: Hannah Arendt.