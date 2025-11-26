Here Are the Billionaires Who Bankrolled Trump’s Transition
Almost one year later, we now know who was backing Trump’s transition before they got a Cabinet position.
President Trump has finally released the names of 46 wealthy donors who bankrolled his transition into office. The list predictably consists of billionaires, lobbyists, and people Trump appointed into his Cabinet.
The donors raised just over $14 million, although the Trump administration didn’t clarify who donated what.
“President Trump greatly appreciates his supporters and donors; however, unlike politicians of the past, he is not bought by anyone and does what’s in the best interest of the country,” Trump transition spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez told The New York Times. “Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”
That statement is dubious, at best.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff—all of whom are at least millionaires (McMahon and Lutnick are billionaires)—are listed as donors. So are Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodard Jr. and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominick Gerace II.
Billionaire businessmen Jeff Yass and Paul Singer are also listed.
This list was delayed because the Trump transition team refused to sign the General Services Administration agreement requiring them to disclose the names of their donors and the amounts donated within 30 days of the inauguration.
Here are the donors:
Linda McMahon
Howard Lutnick
Robert Johnson
Suzanne Johnson
Marlene Ricketts
Robert Bishop
Samantha George
Stephen Plaster
Adam Clampitt
Jeff Yass
Paul Singer
Steve Witkoff
Robert Bigelow
Stanley Woodward
Gene Ventura
Andrew Cuff
Elias Levy
Jeff Littlejohn
Stephen Dewey
Robert Turley
James Tuell
Michael Desmond
Susan Silverie
Jonathan Slemrod
Thomas Schiavone
Marcel Kaminstein
Conor Sheehey
Wade Eyerly
Robert Foran
Kenneth Bridger Roy
Dominick Gerace
Kameel Ali
Matthew Iager
Robert Newton
Anita Winsor
Jeremy Isenberg
Scott Pillath
Harry Jackson
Douglas deWysocki
Jesus Cuartas
Thomas Griffy
Frederick Wilson
Charles Mccarthy
Hector Wong
Brigette Frantz
Catalina Lamontain