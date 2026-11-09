Trump Obsesses Over Dana White After He Refuses to Join White House

The UFC magnate reportedly declined the offer, and on social media, many users speculated that Trump meant to pick conservative Dana W. White, a former Pentagon spokesperson. But she said there was no mix-up.

“To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White. I’ve stood at the podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I’d like to keep it that way,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, the UFC chief flew to Washington to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday, meaning that the idea could be gaining steam. Why he would take the job is unclear, although he has a positive relationship with Trump and staged a UFC fight on the White House lawn for Trump’s birthday earlier this year.