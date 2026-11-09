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Trump Obsesses Over Dana White After He Refuses to Join White House

Turns out it wasn’t a joke when Trump offered him the job for White House press secretary.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Dana White as he points in his face and talks to him. White bows his head.
President Donald Trump greets Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White as he arrives to speak during an event on August 5 in Las Vegas.
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President Donald Trump greets Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White as he arrives to speak during an event on August 5 in Las Vegas.

President Trump appears to be doubling down on trying to get UFC President CEO Dana White to be White House press secretary.

Trump posted multiple AI-generated videos of White on Truth Social Monday afternoon, including one where music plays as White triumphantly assumes the role to cheering crowds and another where he berates a reporter in a crowded press room.

The posts contradict Trump’s claim Sunday that the job offer was just a joke.

“I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana. He’s great,” Trump said to reporters in Palm Beach.

On Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was offering the press secretary position to White. “I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris,” Trump wrote. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

The UFC magnate reportedly declined the offer, and on social media, many users speculated that Trump meant to pick conservative Dana W. White, a former Pentagon spokesperson. But she said there was no mix-up.

“To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White. I’ve stood at the podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I’d like to keep it that way,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, the UFC chief flew to Washington to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday, meaning that the idea could be gaining steam. Why he would take the job is unclear, although he has a positive relationship with Trump and staged a UFC fight on the White House lawn for Trump’s birthday earlier this year.

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Lauren Boebert Defeated by Blue Wave as Democrat Cruises to Victory

The MAGA representative is finally getting kicked out of Congress.

Lauren Boebert looking hungover and wearing sunglasses in the Capitol
Lauren Boebert
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Lauren Boebert

Colorado MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert has been washed away in the blue wave, losing her election to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in a stunning upset that is one of many GOP midterm failures.

Laubacher won with 48.77 percent of the vote, while Boebert had only secured 47.92 percent of the vote when CNN called the race.

Laubacher is a retired two-star United States Navy rear admiral who served on former President Joe Biden’s National Security Council.

Boebert’s tenure in Congress was extremely incendiary. She was a staunch supporter of President Trump and his election denial claims, and was a vocal supporter of the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory community. She is opposed to the LGBTQ community as a whole, and often harassed Representative Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress.

In 2023, Boebert and a male partner were kicked out of a showing of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing, filming, and groping one another. In September, she was the subject of a House ethics complaint for having physical and emotional relationships with three of her own staffers—chief of staff Jeffrey Small, district director Clarice Navarro, and district chief of staff Raven Finegan—and paying them to be quiet about it. Boebert denied the allegations.

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MAGA Rep. Asked Trump Team to Intervene in Criminal Investigation

Outgoing Representative Andy Ogles was under investigation for alleged campaign finance law violations.

Representative Andy Ogles
Representative Andy Ogles
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Representative Andy Ogles

Representative Andy Ogles’s legal team pleaded with the Trump administration to drop a probe into his campaign finances. Months later, the Justice Department complied.

Emails obtained by the nonprofit organization American Oversight and published Monday by RawStory revealed that Ogles’s attorneys reached out to the then-director of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, Edward Martin, to end the investigation in November 2025.

“Please see the attached letter on behalf of our client, Rep. Andy Ogles, seeking the termination of the Department’s criminal investigation into campaign finance issues that are more appropriately addressed by the FEC and the House Ethics Committee,” the email read.

Two weeks later, after no response from Martin, Ogles’s legal team followed up to prompt a written response, this time cc-ing Jordan Fox, the chief of staff to then-deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Received. Thank you,” Martin responded, signing off as “Ed.”

Months later in May, the DOJ agreed to return Ogles’s cell phone back to the Tennessee lawmaker, signalling the end of the inquiry.

It is not clear if Martin followed through on escalating Ogles’s request to DOJ higher ups, or if the request was immediately tied to the end result. But it is an alarming indication of how backdoor favors are clearly expected, and how they operate, within the Trump administration, particularly for the president’s most loyal MAGA lapdogs.

The investigation was related to discrepancies in Ogles’s 2022 campaign finance records, when he filed a report claiming that he loaned his campaign $320,000. The detail raised alarm bells in 2024, when Ogles filed another campaign finance report to acknowledge that he had only loaned the campaign $20,000.

The following year, a U.S House Congressional Ethics panel found “substantial reason to believe” that Ogles had violated federal campaign finance laws by inflating his offices’ fundraising via a personal loan. The lawmaker’s legal defense torched the FBI’s decision to claim his phone, arguing that the bureau—as a component of the executive branch—had no right to look at the personal communications of a sitting member of the legislative branch.

“Members of Congress who are political allies of the incumbent president should not be able to evade prosecution by going through improper channels to request leniency or favoritism,” interim chief counsel at American Oversight Katherine M. Kennedy wrote to Inspector General Don R. Berthiaume last month, according to RawStory.

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Thomas Massie Forces Vote on Impeaching Pete Hegseth

Representative Thomas Massie’s articles of impeachment accuse the defense secretary of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

splitscreen of Thomas Massie and Pete Hegseth
Representative Thomas Massie, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
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Representative Thomas Massie, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Representative Thomas Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Monday afternoon. 

Massie posted his draft resolution hours earlier on X with the message, “I’ve seen some of my colleagues say @SecWar Hegseth has been effective and they agree with the war, so they’ll vote not to impeach. That’s not the question though. The question is whether he committed impeachable acts, and the answer is yes, eight times.”

Those eight instances include three counts of waging war on Iran without congressional authorization; ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties; conducting extrajudicial killings with U.S. strikes on so-called “drug boats” in the Southern hemisphere; suppressing free speech by targeting Senator Mark Kelly’s criticism of U.S. military policy; the U.S. kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro without constitutional or legal authority; and waging war on Yemen without congressional authorization. 

Hegseth seems to have lost support from Trump as well as other Republicans in Washington. Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Hegseth was “one of the guys that was most responsible” for the Iran war. On the same day, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he is a “hard yes” for impeachment. 

“The so-called ‘secretary of defense’ has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe,” Jeffries said on ABC’s This Week. “Pete Hegseth has got to go.” 

House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to avert Hegseth’s impeachment for nearly two months, canceling votes in September until after the midterm elections because he didn’t have enough votes to defeat the vote. Massie’s resolution at the time was privileged, and had Johnson not dismissed the House early, it would have been voted on within two days. 

“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” Massie wrote on X Thursday.  “Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials.”

Massie said last Wednesday that Hegseth could avert the vote if he resigned. That may be Hegseth’s plan, as he has called a press conference at the Pentagon Tuesday. He is rumored to be seeking an appointment to Tennessee’s open Senate seat, although Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn has reportedly ruled that out.  

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Chuck Schumer’s Time May Be Up as Van Hollen Suddenly Pivots

Have Senate Democrats found a challenger to Schumer?

Senator Chris Van Hollen stands behind Senator Chuck Schumer, who gestures while speaking at a podium during a press conference
Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Chris Van Hollen
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Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Chris Van Hollen

Senator Chris Van Hollen is open to running for Senate majority leader, amid mounting calls for Senator Chuck Schumer to pass the torch.

Van Hollen has “received an outpouring of calls and is now in active listening mode,” a person familiar with the Maryland Democrat’s thinking told Politico’s Playbook Monday.

“The door is not shut,” the person added.

Speaking to Fox 5 last week, Van Hollen indicated that he was interested in pursuing a higher office—but not the one people are begging him to take. “I’ve made clear that I’m not looking to be the next Democratic leader,” Van Hollen said. “I’ve been kicking the tires on a 2028 presidential election.”

But the Marylander declined to commit his support to Schumer, who has led the Democrats in the Senate since 2017.

“I think it’s important that the Senate Democratic Caucus have a full and open debate before we select the next leader, whoever that may be. I don’t think it should be automatic. And I think we need to have a plan, and we need to make it clear we’re going to be united by a common plan,” Van Hollen said.

He doubled down on his comments over the weekend, arguing that “nobody should get a blank check” without a greater discussion in the Democratic caucus.

Van Hollen has emerged as a leading progressive, after he traveled to El Salvador when his constituent Kilmar Ábrego García was illegally deported to a foreign gulag.

Van Hollen wasn’t the only Democratic senator who held back on supporting Schumer: Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut also declined to endorse the longtime caucus leader.

At the same time, Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has publicly endorsed Van Hollen for the top post. “If he decides he wants to be Senate majority leader, I think he’d be amazing at the job,” El-Sayed told CNN last week.

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