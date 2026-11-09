Trump Obsesses Over Dana White After He Refuses to Join White House
Turns out it wasn’t a joke when Trump offered him the job for White House press secretary.
President Trump appears to be doubling down on trying to get UFC President CEO Dana White to be White House press secretary.
Trump posted multiple AI-generated videos of White on Truth Social Monday afternoon, including one where music plays as White triumphantly assumes the role to cheering crowds and another where he berates a reporter in a crowded press room.
The posts contradict Trump’s claim Sunday that the job offer was just a joke.
“I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana. He’s great,” Trump said to reporters in Palm Beach.
On Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was offering the press secretary position to White. “I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris,” Trump wrote. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”
The UFC magnate reportedly declined the offer, and on social media, many users speculated that Trump meant to pick conservative Dana W. White, a former Pentagon spokesperson. But she said there was no mix-up.
“To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White. I’ve stood at the podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I’d like to keep it that way,” she wrote on LinkedIn.
Meanwhile, the UFC chief flew to Washington to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday, meaning that the idea could be gaining steam. Why he would take the job is unclear, although he has a positive relationship with Trump and staged a UFC fight on the White House lawn for Trump’s birthday earlier this year.