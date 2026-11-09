Pete Hegseth’s Future Looks Grim as Even Trump Starts to Turn on Him

Republican Representative Thomas Massie originally introduced a 34-page impeachment resolution against the Defense secretary in mid-September, accusing Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors, and specifically of abusing the power of his office by advancing Donald Trump’s war against Iran without congressional approval.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz suggested that “one of the reasons the House has been out of session for a couple months is because they didn’t have the votes to stop a Hegseth impeachment” when Massie originally announced the articles. That has not changed.

Massie told MS NOW Monday that he planned to force a vote on the impeachment resolution that afternoon. Several members of the GOP believe it will pass.