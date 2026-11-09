Pete Hegseth’s Future Looks Grim as Even Trump Starts to Turn on Him
The defense secretary could face an impeachment vote in the House as soon as this week.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appears to be on the verge of getting kicked out of Washington.
Capitol Hill Republicans—including the president—have started to turn on Hegseth publicly. The bombastic former Fox News host could face a House impeachment vote as early as this week.
Republican Representative Thomas Massie originally introduced a 34-page impeachment resolution against the Defense secretary in mid-September, accusing Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors, and specifically of abusing the power of his office by advancing Donald Trump’s war against Iran without congressional approval.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz suggested that “one of the reasons the House has been out of session for a couple months is because they didn’t have the votes to stop a Hegseth impeachment” when Massie originally announced the articles. That has not changed.
Massie told MS NOW Monday that he planned to force a vote on the impeachment resolution that afternoon. Several members of the GOP believe it will pass.
But some conservatives are mulling over other solutions that could similarly strip Hegseth of his authority. Speaking with CNN’s Manu Raju Monday morning, retiring Nebraska Representative Don Bacon said it would be easier if Hegseth just resigned.
“I’m weighing it,” Bacon said when asked about the proposed articles of impeachment. “Eight articles, and I’m not very sympathetic to those articles.”
“But the areas that concern me most about the secretary aren’t in the articles of impeachment: firing and redlining abiding generals or admirals; withholding appropriated money all year from Ukraine,” Bacon said. “I’m not the only one that feels this way, there’s a bunch of us that have been talking about it.”
“Some of us don’t feel comfortable with [Massie’s] justifications,” Bacon added, describing Massie’s approach as libertarian, “but I think there are other ones out there.”
Even Trump blamed Hegseth for the Iran war, one of the main reasons Republicans lost so badly last week, while speaking to Fox News from West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. Trump claimed that the Pentagon chief was “one of the guys that was most responsible” for the conflict.
Exactly what becomes of the bombastic “secretary of war”—or his political future—after such an ousting is unclear.
Last week, Trump mused about the possibility of effectively pushing Hegseth into Tennessee’s open Senate seat. Trump told reporters Hegseth would be “very popular” as a replacement for Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn. The Hill reported that Hegseth had shown interest in the job, and was actively campaigning for it behind the scenes.
But that’s unlikely to happen: A source close to Blackburn told the Associated Press Thursday that Hegseth was not in consideration for the seat, and dismissed the ongoing rumors as “baseless chatter.”