Todd Blanche Threatens to Arrest Democrats Over “Rhetoric”
Apparently, free speech is fine until you criticize Donald Trump.
Attorney General Todd Blanche doubled down on Tuesday on his threat to go after Democrats in Congress.
Speaking on Fox & Friends, Blanche claimed his role in government was “to defend the administration.” From what, exactly? The supposedly “vile rhetoric” of incoming Democratic lawmakers arriving on Capitol Hill.
“You can disagree with this administration, you can want to legislate your way with new policies, but you cannot threaten, and that’s what we’re seeing, and that’s what we’re very concerned about at the Department of Justice,” he said.
“We cannot let the rhetoric turn from just honest debate to actual criminal conduct,” he added.
The attorney general didn’t deign to provide a single example of a criminal act by the Democratic Party. The so-called threats he was referring to, the rest of us simply know as oversight—something which was rendered impossible by the Republican majorities in the House and Senate. Now Democrats have warned the Trump administration to “lawyer up,” and clearly, its lawyer has responded by threatening free speech. What a show of confidence.
The attorney general’s role has historically been to represent the United States and provide legal advice to the president and his Cabinet officials. The Justice Department is meant to be an independent organization, free from presidential interference. Clearly, Blanche has stretched the role of U.S. attorney general to be weaponized against the president’s perceived political enemies.
During yet another public meltdown on CNN on Sunday, Blanche admitted that he’d target Democrats at Trump’s behest and openly accused Democrats of threatening “anybody that’s conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican.”