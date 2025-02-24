Mass Chaos as Trump Officials Tell Workers to Ignore Elon Musk’s Email
Some federal agencies are telling employees to forget about that ominous email ultimatum from Elon Musk.
After Elon Musk issued an ultimatum Saturday for federal employees to explain five things they accomplished last week or lose their jobs, several Trump appointees at federal agencies told their employees not to comply with the demand.
Musk posted on X Saturday afternoon that “Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”
Shortly afterwards, federal workers received an email from the Office of Personnel Management, asking them to email five bullet points listing their accomplishments from the previous week and copy their managers. Many federal agencies then told their employees not to respond, including the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, and other intelligence agencies.
Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel instructed the bureau’s employees not to respond as well, saying that the agency’s leadership would handle responding to the bureau and coordinating employee reviews tailed to the FBI. The State Department also issued a statement that “no employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command.”
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also told the intelligence agencies that she oversees not to respond to the email due to “the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work.”
The Department of Defense followed suit, as Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Darin Selnick told employees that “when and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week.”
Some agency heads, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Department of Health and Human Services, told their employees to comply with the email. His instructions contradicted the department’s acting general counsel, Sean Keveney, causing confusion before new directives from the department’s leadership Sunday night told employees to “pause activities” on the request until noon Monday.
“I’ll be candid with you. Having put in over 70 hours of work last week advancing Administration’s priorities, I was personally insulted to receive the below email,” Keveney said in an email viewed by the Associated Press.
Employee unions across many agencies responded angrily to Musk’s ultimatum.
“We believe that employees have no obligation to respond to this plainly unlawful email absent other lawful direction,” said Everett Kelley, president of the 800,000-member American Federation of Government Employees, in a letter to the Trump administration. He also requested an apology from OPM to all federal employees, calling Musk “unelected and unhinged.”
Musk is exercising some kind of power play across the federal government with his demand. It remains to be seen whether others in the Trump administration, including the president himself, will ever push back against a tech mogul who doesn’t seem to see many, if any, limits on his own power.