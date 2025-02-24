Mass Chaos as Trump Officials Tell Workers to Ignore Elon Musk’s Email

Shortly afterwards, federal workers received an email from the Office of Personnel Management, asking them to email five bullet points listing their accomplishments from the previous week and copy their managers. Many federal agencies then told their employees not to respond, including the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, and other intelligence agencies.

Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel instructed the bureau’s employees not to respond as well, saying that the agency’s leadership would handle responding to the bureau and coordinating employee reviews tailed to the FBI. The State Department also issued a statement that “no employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also told the intelligence agencies that she oversees not to respond to the email due to “the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work.”