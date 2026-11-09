Todd Blanche Loses His Mind Over Looming Democratic Investigations

Leaning on their forthcoming congressional majority, Democratic lawmakers have advertised their intent to use oversight tools to investigate alleged misconduct and corruption in Trump’s MAGA administration. The president attempted to preempt the looming inspection over the weekend by likening it to a “criminal act,” which he ordered Blanche to investigate.

When explicitly asked by State of the Union host Dana Bash on Sunday whether he would comply with the president’s directive, Blanche flippantly accused Democrats of threatening “anybody that’s conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican.”

“And over the last several days, we have seen the rhetoric even rise up, to the point where they’re already—before they’re even in power, they’re already talking about investigations and impeachments, with no basis, no facts, just out there running around,” Blanche claimed. “That should be something that President Trump is very concerned about, and certainly I am as well.”