Todd Blanche Loses His Mind Over Looming Democratic Investigations
The attorney general cracked on live TV.
Attorney General Todd Blanche has completely lost the plot.
The Justice Department chief effectively confessed on CNN Sunday that the historically independent agency will investigate Democratic lawmakers at Donald Trump’s behest.
Leaning on their forthcoming congressional majority, Democratic lawmakers have advertised their intent to use oversight tools to investigate alleged misconduct and corruption in Trump’s MAGA administration. The president attempted to preempt the looming inspection over the weekend by likening it to a “criminal act,” which he ordered Blanche to investigate.
When explicitly asked by State of the Union host Dana Bash on Sunday whether he would comply with the president’s directive, Blanche flippantly accused Democrats of threatening “anybody that’s conservative and anybody that happens to be a Republican.”
“And over the last several days, we have seen the rhetoric even rise up, to the point where they’re already—before they’re even in power, they’re already talking about investigations and impeachments, with no basis, no facts, just out there running around,” Blanche claimed. “That should be something that President Trump is very concerned about, and certainly I am as well.”
But Blanche seemingly could not keep his cool after Bash brought up Congress’s constitutional duty to provide oversight. “Is that what you’re concerned about?” asked Bash.
“Wait. Hold on a second. Sorry,” Blanche responded. “Wait, wait, wait, wait. No, no, no, no, no. They have a very unique role in oversight. I agree. Have you been listening to the rhetoric the past couple days? You honestly think that all they’re doing is talking about their oversight obligations when they’re talking about going after basically every member of the Cabinet, they’re talking about impeachments, they’re talking about going after companies, private companies who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple of years?”
“That is not oversight,” insisted the attorney general. “I welcome oversight. Oversight is exactly something they should be doing.”
But amidst Blanche’s sprawling rant, he failed to identify a single criminal act by the Democratic Party. In another portion of the interview, Blanche concurred that it was his duty as the DOJ chief to represent administration officials during impeachment proceedings.
Contrary to Blanche’s opinion, the Justice Department is supposed to be independent and free from presidential interference. That’s been true since at least Watergate, after which the agency established interdepartmental policies and new political norms to distance its operations from the White House.
But that started to shift in 2024, when the Supreme Court sided with Trump to expand his presidential immunity. At the time, Chief Justice John Roberts penned a majority decision that effectively transformed the Justice Department into an arm to be leveraged by the Oval Office, opening communication channels between the federal law enforcement agency and the presidency for all future investigations.
Since then, Trump has repeatedly used the Justice Department for his own personal gain, directing prosecutors to lead his retribution campaign, to investigate election records, and to strongarm other federal institutions.