Trump Freaks Out on Live TV in Bizarre Post-Election Wipeout Rant

Trump incorrectly claimed that the U.S. government hadn’t put the same pressure on those kinds of immigrants, and then abruptly pivoted to the U.S.’s takeover of Venezuela, talking about how great he believes it’s going. He mentioned how the U.S. has taken “hundreds of billions of dollars and millions and millions of barrels of oil” from the country.

The president continued to rant about having “won” Venezuela and then how he won Iran, going on about how the Middle Eastern country wants to make a deal with him but “won’t say that.” When asked how much longer the war would go, he didn’t answer the question, claiming that he’d taken out the country’s nuclear program and that the country was in shambles.

Here's the entirety of Trump's bonkers call to C-SPAN, which began with a woman (not Melania) giggling in the background, continued with him going on a fascist diatribe about Venezuela, and ended with the C-SPAN host gently trying to nudge him off the line mid-psychotic rant https://t.co/VBKMwJaxKj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2026

Why the president picked CSPAN is anyone’s guess, considering that his usual network of choice for phone calls is Fox News. But on Monday night, viewers of the public access cable channel got to hear Trump’s delusions continue even after a Democratic midterm landslide. We seem to be in for another two years of clear cognitive decline.