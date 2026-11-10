Trump Freaks Out on Live TV in Bizarre Post-Election Wipeout Rant
Donald Trump spiraled for nearly 10 minutes while calling in to CSPAN.
On Monday night, President Donald Trump had the bright idea to call CSPAN and rant on the air.
The call began with an unidentified woman laughing in the background. Then, viewers got to hear Trump rant about immigrant drug dealers and rapists, even after the interviewer pointed out that Trump had expressed sympathy for working immigrants who paid taxes in a 60 Minutes interview that aired the day before.
Trump incorrectly claimed that the U.S. government hadn’t put the same pressure on those kinds of immigrants, and then abruptly pivoted to the U.S.’s takeover of Venezuela, talking about how great he believes it’s going. He mentioned how the U.S. has taken “hundreds of billions of dollars and millions and millions of barrels of oil” from the country.
The president continued to rant about having “won” Venezuela and then how he won Iran, going on about how the Middle Eastern country wants to make a deal with him but “won’t say that.” When asked how much longer the war would go, he didn’t answer the question, claiming that he’d taken out the country’s nuclear program and that the country was in shambles.
Why the president picked CSPAN is anyone’s guess, considering that his usual network of choice for phone calls is Fox News. But on Monday night, viewers of the public access cable channel got to hear Trump’s delusions continue even after a Democratic midterm landslide. We seem to be in for another two years of clear cognitive decline.