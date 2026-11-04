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Democrats Win Michigan Senate as Abdul El-Sayed Makes History

Abdul El-Sayed will be the first Muslim U.S. senator in history.

Abdul El-Seyed speaks into a handheld mic in front of a banner that says "Abdul for U.S. Senate."
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Michigan voted to send Democrat Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate Tuesday night, making him the first Muslim senator.

El-Sayed beat Republican Mike Rogers with 51.89 percent of the vote, Decision Desk HQ projected, with 77 percent of the votes counted.

“You’ll notice I always say ‘Inshallah’ [God-willing],” El-Sayed said in his victory speech Tuesday evening. “Tonight, we can turn that ‘Inshallah’ into ‘Alhamdulillah’ [Praise Be to God].”

El-Sayed survived a brutal election campaign beginning with the state’s Democratic primary in which millions of dollars in outside money was spent to try to defeat him, particularly from donors and organizations affiliated with the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.

In the end, El-Sayed’s message that money spent on the Iran war and on aid to Israel should be used to help struggling Americans propelled him to victory over Rogers. The former Detroit and Wayne County health commissioner also fought off Islamophobic attacks from Rogers, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.

JD, habibi, there’s a delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” Vance said in his victory speech.

Last month, a Republican plant at a Michigan town hall attempted to trip up El-Sayed by asking him to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, only for El-Sayed to turn the tables on the questioner, and create a viral campaign moment about his allegiance to the Constitution.

President Clinton, who inspired El-Sayed to go into politics, went to Michigan to campaign for El-Sayed and condemned the Islamophobic attacks on him in a powerful speech in late October. Former President Obama also campaigned in Michigan for El-Sayed, as did Vice President Kamala Harris.

El-Sayed’s victory in a close battleground state that Trump won in 2024 is even more good news for Democrats’ control of the Senate, but also for whoever the Democratic nominee for president will be in 2028. In order for Democrats to take back the White House in two years, they will almost certainly need Michigan’s electoral votes.

This story has been updated.

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Good Riddance to Susan Collins

The longtime Republican senator has conceded the race to Democratic challenger Troy Jackson.

Splitscreen of Susan Collins frowning and Troy Jackson laughing at a podium
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Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine has been unseated by Democratic challenger Troy Jackson, bringing an end to her decades-long stint as the “rubber stamp” for the GOP’s agenda.

Collins called Jackson to concede Tuesday evening, MS NOW and CNN reported, as Jackson led with 52.2 percent of the vote and the race had not yet been called.

Despite Collins’s attempts to distance herself from President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, it seems that there was no shaking the black mark of the president’s endorsement. “I hope she wins,” Trump said during an interview in August. “She’s a good person, actually.”

Jackson, a former state senator, replaced erstwhile Democratic nominee Graham Platner in July, and quickly mounted a campaign that focused on Collins’s failure to meaningfully challenge Trump’s disastrous agenda.

It’s been a tough year for the five-term senator. In September, it was reported that the FBI was investigating Collins for an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor—until the Trump administration killed the probe. Earlier this year, the 73-year-old lawmaker revealed that she’d been diagnosed with a condition called essential tremor, which causes shakiness in the voice and hands.

Collins’s defeat represents a crucial step toward Democrats reclaiming control of the Senate.

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Democrats Send First Native Woman to Senate as They Win Another Seat

Minnesota is sending Peggy Flanagan to the Senate.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan walks with her husband.
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, walks with her husband as they arrive to vote at a polling location on Election Day in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, November 3.
Tim Evans/AFP/Getty Images
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, walks with her husband as they arrive to vote at a polling location on Election Day in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, November 3.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan defeated Republican candidate Michele Tafoya in Minnesota’s Senate race.

Flanagan has defeated Tafoya 54–43 percent, with 72 percent of votes counted.

Flanagan will replace Democratic Senator Tina Smith, making her the first Native woman in the U.S. Senate. Flanagan has served as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor since 2018, making her the highest-ranking Native American elected to executive office, according to her official bio.

Tafoya, a former sportscaster, targeted Flanagan for serving under Governor Tim Walz, who has been accused by Republicans of overseeing sweeping, systemic social services fraud.

In reality, the right-wing fervor over fraud allegations in Minnesota is a fabrication designed to punish Democrats and antagonize immigrants. The state has previously investigated and prosecuted improper payments to childcare services, as well as unrelated high-profile fraud prosecutions involving other Minnesota social services. Similar accusations made by the Trump administration have already been debunked.

The two candidates also sparred over Operation Metro Surge, the sweeping immigration enforcement operation that tore apart communities across their state—and claimed the lives of two U.S. citizens. Tafoya had placed the blame on Walz for refusing to coordinate local and state agencies with federal law enforcement, while Flanagan argued for dismantling ICE altogether.

Tafoya’s defeat gives Democrats an even greater majority in the Senate.

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Blue Texas Is Finally Here

Democrats have done finally done it. Blexas is a reality.

Democrat Senate-elect James Talarico and Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa holds their hands up together
Democrat Senate-elect James Talarico and Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Democrat Senate-elect James Talarico and Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa

It’s official: Blexas is here.

In a shocking upset, both Republican Governor Greg Abbott and former Attorney General Ken Paxton were ousted by Democratic challengers Tuesday.

Gina Hinojosa was elected the first Democratic governor of Texas in more than three decades on Tuesday, ousting Abbott, the Republican incumbent, who outspent her by tens of millions of dollars. Hinojosa’s victory makes her the state’s first Hispanic governor.

Meanwhile, James Talarico beat embattled Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the state’s first Democratic senator in 33 years. Talarico’s victory helped to push Democrats to retake control of the U.S. Senate.

Hinojosa and Talarico have won a state that President Donald Trump won by 56 percent just two years ago.

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Democrats Win Senate Majority in Huge Blow to Trump

Democrats have flipped six seats out of Republicans’ hands—with more elections still left.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democrats have retaken control of the Senate, loosening President Donald Trump’s control on the government.

As of this writing, the Democrats hold 51 seats to Republicans’ 39. Democrats flipped six seats from Republicans this election. There are still 10 seats left to be called.

Democrats have also taken control of the House of Representatives.

Ahead of the midterm elections Tuesday, Republicans held 53 Senate seats to Democrats’ 45, after gaining control of the Senate in a major upset in 2024. Recent polling suggested that the most critical toss-up Senate races would be extremely tight.

While America’s authoritarian era likely won’t end in a day, the results of the Senate midterm elections are a searing indictment of Republicans’ rule and the first two years of Trump’s second term.

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