Trump Admin Is Secretly Destroying Documents, Whistleblowers Warn
Documents on Trump’s construction projects are suddenly vanishing.
Trump officials are destroying documents related to his pet projects in Washington, D.C., according to whistleblowers.
CNN reports that whistleblowers have warned House Democrats that key documents have already been destroyed before Democrats take over Congress in January. Democratic Representative Jared Huffman, the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, plans to issue letters to the Department of the Interior, as well other federal agencies and private companies involved in the president’s projects, demanding that they “preserve all records and data responsive to oversight.”
Huffman is also sending letters to the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Department of Agriculture, as well as companies such as Lockheed Martin and John Deere, which have donated to Trump’s projects in the past.
The recipients of Huffman’s letters must reply to certify their compliance. This means that they should make efforts to “preserve existing records collections and productions,” as well as “identify and recover any deleted information” and “suspend any destruction and deletion practices.”
“Everything is coming; it’s all coming,” Huffman told CNN. “It’s just going to be an entirely new day.”
Huffman told CNN that his committee could stop some of Trump’s projects, “especially because we have standing to go to court if we have to,” he said. “We’ll have tools to be able to stop a lot of it.”
The Interior Department said that the whistleblowers were “100 percent false,” saying that “the department follows all federal records management obligations as directed by the department’s ethics officials.”
Documents on Trump’s ballroom, his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, his takeover of the East Potomac Golf Links course, and his triumphal arch could all be at risk.