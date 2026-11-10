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Trump Admin Is Secretly Destroying Documents, Whistleblowers Warn

Documents on Trump’s construction projects are suddenly vanishing.

President Trump holding a rendering of the White House ballroom
President Trump displays a rendering of his proposed $250 million White House ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on October 22, 2025.
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President Trump displays a rendering of his proposed $250 million White House ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on October 22, 2025.

Trump officials are destroying documents related to his pet projects in Washington, D.C., according to whistleblowers.

CNN reports that whistleblowers have warned House Democrats that key documents have already been destroyed before Democrats take over Congress in January. Democratic Representative Jared Huffman, the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, plans to issue letters to the Department of the Interior, as well other federal agencies and private companies involved in the president’s projects, demanding that they “preserve all records and data responsive to oversight.”

Huffman is also sending letters to the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Department of Agriculture, as well as companies such as Lockheed Martin and John Deere, which have donated to Trump’s projects in the past.

The recipients of Huffman’s letters must reply to certify their compliance. This means that they should make efforts to “preserve existing records collections and productions,” as well as “identify and recover any deleted information” and “suspend any destruction and deletion practices.”

“Everything is coming; it’s all coming,” Huffman told CNN. “It’s just going to be an entirely new day.”

Huffman told CNN that his committee could stop some of Trump’s projects, “especially because we have standing to go to court if we have to,” he said. “We’ll have tools to be able to stop a lot of it.”

The Interior Department said that the whistleblowers were “100 percent false,” saying that “the department follows all federal records management obligations as directed by the department’s ethics officials.”

Documents on Trump’s ballroom, his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, his takeover of the East Potomac Golf Links course, and his triumphal arch could all be at risk.

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Bernie Sanders Warns Chuck Schumer His Days as Senate Leader Are Up

Here’s who’s in the running to replace Schumer as Senate Democratic leader.

Senator Chuck Schumer walks in the U.S. Capitol
Senator Chuck Schumer
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Senator Chuck Schumer

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has added his name to the growing list of liberal-minded lawmakers asking Chuck Schumer to hand over the reins of the Senate.

“I like Chuck. Nobody works harder than Chuck Schumer,” Sanders said at a joint press conference with Senator Elissa Slotkin Tuesday. “But in my view, the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader.”

The Democratic Socialist encouraged “vigorous debate” as the party searched for an alternative, and highlighted that such a process should take place “out in the open.”

“We need … to show the American people that a new day has come, and that their votes meant a new direction in Washington,” Sanders said.

Sanders told reporters earlier in the day that he would not support Schumer’s bid for Senate majority leader in the new year. When asked by The Washington Times’s Lindsey McPherson if he would support Schumer even if the current leader runs unopposed, Sanders responded: “He’s not going to run unopposed, I don’t think.”

A wave of Democratic voices opposing Schumer’s possible return atop the Senate emerged after the party won an overwhelming majority in Congress last week, rebuking the septuagenarian’s establishment politics. In the days since, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has emerged as a potential alternative, indicating a rising interest in progressive leadership.

Van Hollen rose as a leading progressive last year, when he travelled out of the country to visit his constituent Kilmar Ábrego García after García was illegally deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s notoriously lethal maximum security prison, CECOT.

Whether or not Van Hollen will officially commit himself against Schumer remains to be seen, though the Marylander has already started to draft an opposition platform that could put pressure on Schumer’s politics. On Tuesday, Van Hollen declared that the U.S. cannot spend “a penny more” on the Iran War, daring Donald Trump to either stop funding the war or face the possibility of a government shutdown.

So far, at least 10 major politicos have either peeled away from Schumer outright or indicated an interest in a different Senate majority leader. They include:

Another 14 senators or senators-elect have not yet committed as to whether or not they will support Schumer, according to an analysis published Monday by Primary Democrats. Altogether, that’s 24 Democrats—or nearly half of the at least 54 Democratic seats that will dominate the upper chamber come January.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also refused to support her home state senator, though the decision is ultimately up to the Senate.

This story has been updated.

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House Republicans Pick Election Denier Jim Jordan to Lead Them

Jordan was also one of the architects of the House crusade against Hunter Biden.

Representative Jim Jordan frowns while sitting in a House hearing
Representative Jim Jordan
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Representative Jim Jordan

House Republicans elected Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio as their new minority leader on Tuesday.

Jordan, who has served as a representative for Ohio’s 4th district since 2007, won the secret ballot vote 106–73, two people present for the tally told Politico. He was up against Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who currently serves as the number two Republican in the House.

Jordan was selected following sweeping Democratic victories in the midterm elections that flipped the House and Senate, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson to announce he would step down from Republican leadership.

There are plenty of reasons that Jordan has previously been kept out of such a powerful position. That is, until now.

Years before Jordan was elected to the House, he served as an assistant coach to Ohio State University’s wrestling team between 1986 and 1994. The Ohio Republican has faced severe blowback for allegedly participating in a coverup of the rampant sex abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss, who committed 1,429 sexual assaults and 47 rapes against at least 177 male student-athletes during his tenure, according to a 2019 university report.

Jordan also has earned a reputation as a vocal election denier who assisted President Donald Trump in his proven efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020. Along with several of his Republican colleagues, Jordan refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee unearthed evidence that Jordan had materially relevant communications with Trump and others related to January 6. In July this year, Jordan referred former special counsel Jack Smith to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution, alleging that he’d made false statements to Congress.

As House Judiciary Committee chairman, Jordan enjoyed playing Trump’s personal attorney. Now he’ll get to lead the much-diminished party as it fends off investigations from Democratic lawmakers.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Media Filings Show How Much He Makes From Truth Social Scheme

More than half of Trump Media & Technology Group’s revenue comes from selling access to Donald Trump’s posts.

Donald Trump in front of a U.S. flag looking sweaty
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President Donald Trump is raking in cash from his pay-to-play scheme giving companies early access to his social media posts.

In a recent Securities and Exchange Comission filing, Trump Media & Technology Group reported that revenue for Truth Social’s parent company had surged 205 percent in the third quarter to a whopping $3 million.

At least $1.8 million, or 60 percent, of that spike was “primarily driven” by subscriptions to Truth API, which offers Truth Social users early access to posts from government officials for as much as $100,000 a month, the company said.

This would be the kind of thing that would raise a red flag for the SEC—if it were still functioning as an independent agency.

At the moment, the SEC has two commissioners, both Republican: Trump sycophant Paul Atkins, who serves as the SEC chairman, and the reliably pro-business Mark Uyeda, whom Trump appointed as acting chairman before Atkins took office. Republican administrations are historically less interested in enforcing the nation’s securities laws, but Trump 2.0 takes that laissez-faire approach to legality to stratospheric new levels.

Media and watchdog groups have alleged that Trump is exploiting his office to benefit a private company that he owns. In August, The Intercept and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation sued Trump, alleging that Truth API violates the First and Fifth Amendments.

In September, Trump and his aide Natalie Harp, who helped to develop the service, were named in a lawsuit from the groups American Oversight and Campaign for Accountability. A separate lawsuit out of San Francisco alleges that Truth API is a “corrupt business scheme” that violates federal laws against insider trading as well as California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Trump Media’s latest filing caused the value of the company’s stock to jump Tuesday, adding a whopping $34 million to the president’s net worth.

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House Oversight Says DOJ Never Interviewed Key Epstein Witnesses

The House Oversight Committee has released a 136-page report on the federal government’s failures to stop Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell walk side by side and smile at the cameras
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a Batman Forever/R. McDonald Event on June 13, 1995, in New York City.
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Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a Batman Forever/R. McDonald Event on June 13, 1995, in New York City.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee released a report Tuesday detailing how the Department of Justice mishandled investigations into sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, failing to interview witnesses.

“The crimes committed by Epstein after 2005 could have been prevented and justice served had it not been for the repeated failures of law enforcement and federal prosecutors,” the 136-page report states.

The report detailed how the DOJ failed to interview key witnesses while investigating Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse, pointing out that “too many survivors and other witnesses informed this committee that they were never approached or properly questioned by federal authorities.” The report called on the DOJ to reinterview witnesses, especially Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff, who survivors say lied to Congress about her role in Epstein’s abuse.

The committee pointed out other failures as well, including how the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida entered into a nonprosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007 that allowed him to serve a lesser sentence. Notably, the report also criticizes Trump’s DOJ for failures after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed in 2025, saying that the department “failed to adequately communicate about document releases and failed to sufficiently protect survivors. Deficient redactions exposed survivors’ sensitive personal information.”

The report still took aim at Democrats, claiming that they put politics first by “trying to implicate President Trump and insinuate that he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and Maxwell,” and calling their efforts an “unfounded witch hunt … without regard for the interests of survivors, even though the facts gathered during this investigation do not suggest President Trump is implicated in any of Epstein’s crimes.”

While this report is a step forward, the fact that it’s coming out after last week’s midterms, where Republicans lost in a landslide, shows that House Republicans are scrambling to save face. Republicans on the committee are using the report to make partisan attacks against Democrats and absolve President Trump, even though Democrats on the committee released their own report before the election that included a new rape allegation against the president. That woman, Beatrice Keul, is nowhere in Republicans’ report and wasn’t called before the committee.

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