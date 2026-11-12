Donald Trump Says He Wants to “Get Cuba Done” Before 2028

Months later in May, White House officials told Politico that what had originated as mild musings had since morphed into a genuine interest inside the Oval Office.

“The mood has definitely changed,” the person familiar with the White House’s discussions said. “The initial idea on Cuba was that the leadership was weak and that the combination of stepped-up sanctions enforcement, really an oil blockade, and clear U.S. military wins in Venezuela and Iran would scare the Cubans into making a deal. Now Iran has gone sideways, and the Cubans are proving much tougher than originally thought. So now military action is on the table in a way that it wasn’t before.”

Rubio then refused to say he wouldn’t invade Cuba while testifying in front of Congress in June, sparking deeper concerns about the administration’s machinations.