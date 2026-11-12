Donald Trump Says He Wants to “Get Cuba Done” Before 2028
After prematurely declaring the Iran war over (again), Trump is now itching to start another war.
Donald Trump would like to “get Cuba done” before his second term is out.
The president positively responded to a question about potential U.S. military intervention in Cuba during an interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday.
“If freeing Cuba requires military force before you leave office, will you order that military force?” asked host Hugh Hewitt.
“I want to get Cuba done before I leave, yeah, and we have a very good, talented guy for Cuba named Marco,” Trump said, referring to State Secretary Marco Rubio, whose family hails from the Caribbean island nation.
“He would love to do that,” Trump added, before referring to Cuba as a “failed place.”
It’s far from the first time that the administration has made a target out of America’s Communist neighbor.
Trump told reporters at the White House in March—while Cuba was struggling with an unprecedented economic crisis made worse by America’s Venezuelan oil blockade—that he expected to have the “honor” of “taking Cuba in some form.”
“I do believe I’ll be ... having the honor of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form,” Trump said at the time. “I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth.”
Months later in May, White House officials told Politico that what had originated as mild musings had since morphed into a genuine interest inside the Oval Office.
“The mood has definitely changed,” the person familiar with the White House’s discussions said. “The initial idea on Cuba was that the leadership was weak and that the combination of stepped-up sanctions enforcement, really an oil blockade, and clear U.S. military wins in Venezuela and Iran would scare the Cubans into making a deal. Now Iran has gone sideways, and the Cubans are proving much tougher than originally thought. So now military action is on the table in a way that it wasn’t before.”
Rubio then refused to say he wouldn’t invade Cuba while testifying in front of Congress in June, sparking deeper concerns about the administration’s machinations.