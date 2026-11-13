Two Unions Representing 700,000 Members Back Van Hollen Over Schumer
Chris Van Hollen is picking up key support after announcing his intention to challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader.
Two unions with a collective 700,000 members have endorsed Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen for Senate majority leader. Both also explicitly called for Senator Chuck Schumer not to run.
On Friday the more than 90,000-member Office and Professional Employees International Union, or OPEIU, and the 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union, or IAM, both made their support for Van Hollen known in separate press statements.
“The overwhelming support for congressional Democrats at this time in history cannot be squandered. After careful deliberation in consultation with the OPIEU Executive Board, consisting of union leaders from coast to coast, we are respectfully asking you to decline to seek to become the next Senate Majority Leader,” the OPEIU wrote in its letter addressed directly to Schumer. “The American people are desperate for change, and for a new generation of political leaders to deliver that change. We are grateful for the decades of support you’ve shown for organized labor throughout your career, but we must empower the next generation of political leaders at this pivotal time in our nation’s history.”
“The IAM Union proudly supports Senator Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader. He’s a proven champion of working people who will fight to unrig an economy stacked against working families,” the union wrote in a press release.
“Senator Van Hollen understands this is a fight of Workers vs. Billionaires and has the courage to deliver the change voters demanded. Workers did their part on election night. Now it’s Senate Democrats’ turn. Senator Van Hollen is the right choice.”
Protest against Schumer’s leadership, which was once considered an inevitability, has grown substantially. The longtime New York senator has been criticized by the left wing of the Democratic Party for his beholdenness to Israel, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, crypto, artificial intelligence, and corporations in general, as well as a lack of progressive vision on issues of affordability and health care. He has also been criticized for failing to adequately support the campaign of Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon and backing moderates who failed to win Democratic primaries in Michigan and Maine. On Friday, Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom pushed back on Schumer’s claim that he “recruited” him.
At least 10 senators or senators-elect—from Bernie Sanders to Elissa Slotkin—have refused to endorse Schumer’s leadership. That animus has also trickled down to Representative Hakeem Jeffries’s candidacy for speaker of the House, and for nearly identical reasons.
Schumer still thinks he has an excellent chance at winning the leadership position.
“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” Schumer wrote Thursday night. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.”
That statement was not well received, getting ratioed badly on X. Most of the comments called for him to step down.
This story has been updated.